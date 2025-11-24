Open Extended Reactions

Celtic FC have formally contacted the Columbus Crew regarding the possible hiring of Wilfried Nancy to be their next manager, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN.

Nancy, 48, has reportedly been in talks with Celtic for weeks, but the reigning Scottish champions had yet to reach out to the Crew. That step has now been taken with the two sides "working to finalize an agreement that's trending towards Wilfried moving to the Scottish Premiership," the source said.

There are also ongoing discussions about which members of Nancy's staff will join him in Glasgow.

Wilfried Nancy joined the Columbus Crew in 2022. (Photo by Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Celtic have been without a permanent manager since Brendan Rogers resigned on Oct. 27 after a difficult start to the season. The Bhoys have been managed by Martin O'Neill on a temporary basis since that time.

The Crew had conversations with Nancy over the last few years about extending the French-born manager's contract, which currently runs through 2026, and making him the highest paid manager in MLS. But Nancy declined, telling the club that he didn't want to sign a longer-term deal, and that he had ambitions to manage overseas.

The deal with Celtic, if completed, would see Nancy conclude a highly successful three-year spell in Columbus, one that saw them win MLS Cup in 2023, as well as the Leagues Cup in 2024.

It was after the latter campaign that Nancy was named MLS Coach of the Year.

In addition to that honor, Nancy was praised for playing a highly-attractive, possession-based style of football with a side that in 2025 was just outside the top third in terms of spending on player salaries.

Nancy also had a successful stint as manager of CF Montréal, where he coached from 2021-22, winning the Canadian Championship in 2021.

He ascended to that post after the sudden resignation of Thierry Henry. Prior to that appointment, Nancy had spent 10 years with Montreal, coaching in their academy and then joining the first team as an assistant in 2016. He departed Montreal in December of 2022 after a falling out with owner Joey Saputo.

Nancy had a modest playing career, beginning with fourth-tier Toulon and later spending time at other lower league sides, including Beaucairois, Raon-l'Etape, Ivry, Noisy-le-Sec , Chatellerault and Orleans.