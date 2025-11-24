Open Extended Reactions

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford gets between teammates Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye during an on-field argument. Getty Images

MANCHESTER, England -- Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off for violent conduct after just 13 minutes of their Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday after slapping teammate Michael Keane.

Gueye was caught by referee Tony Harrington striking Keane in the face during an argument between the pair early in the first half at Old Trafford.

The confrontation occurred after a misplaced pass from Gueye to Keane in Everton's penalty area led to a chance for Bruno Fernandes.

Gueye was immediately shown a red card by Harrington and subsequently had to be held back by both Jordan Pickford and Iliman Ndiaye as he tried to continue his argument with Keane.

The Premier League Match Centre said: "The referee's call of red card to Gueye for violent conduct was checked and confirmed by VAR -- with the action deemed to be a clear strike to the face of Keane."

It forced David Moyes into a second reshuffle, coming only three minutes after Seamus Coleman's first Premier League start of the season was ended prematurely through injury.

The score was tied 0-0 when Gueye was sent off, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall put the visitors up 1-0 with a lovely curled finish from the top of the area shortly after Everton went down 10 players.

It's not the first time teammates have been involved in an altercation on the pitch.

In 2005, Newcastle teammates Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer were involved in a confrontation during a Premier League game with Aston Villa which resulted in both players being shown red cards.

Blackburn Rovers pair David Batty and Graeme Le Saux were also involved in a fiery on-field argument in a Champions League tie against Spartak Moscow in 1995.