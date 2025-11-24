Idrissa Gueye vs. Michael Keane and other infamous teammates clashes on the pitch

Open Extended Reactions

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off in the 13th minute of his side's Premier League game at Manchester United after slapping team-mate Michael Keane.

The pair squared up following a chance for United captain Bruno Fernandes, with Gueye raising his left hand after being pushed away by Keane.

Take a look at some previous on-field altercations between team-mates.

Ricardo Fuller and Andy Griffin

Ricardo Fuller clashed with his captain for Stoke City in 2008. Getty

Stoke striker Fuller was sent off for slapping his captain in a 2-1 defeat at West Ham in December 2008. The flashpoint came as the Potters waited to kick-off after Carlton Cole held off Griffin to claim the Hammers' equaliser. Fuller, who accused Griffin of being "very rude and disrespectful," received a three-match ban, with Stoke boss Tony Pulis calling a team meeting to address the incident.

Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer

Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer's clash has attained iconic status in the Premier League. Getty

The Newcastle duo came to blows towards the end of a 3-0 home defeat by Aston Villa in April 2005. Dyer grabbed Bowyer by the throat and they traded punches before being separated by Villa's Gareth Barry. Both men were dismissed by referee Barry Knight -- Magpies defender Steven Taylor had earlier been sent off for handball -- and later hauled before the media by manager Graeme Souness to apologise for their conduct.

Graeme Le Saux and David Batty

Graeme Le Saux and David Batty had to be seperated by Tim Sherwood. Getty

Le Saux was left with a painful reminder of his bust-up with David Batty during Blackburn's 3-0 Champions League defeat at Spartak Moscow in November 1995. Four minutes into the game, Batty made his displeasure abundantly clear when the pair collided as they tried to retrieve a Mike Newell pass. The row descended into a pushing match before Le Saux struck out, breaking his left hand during a scuffle in which skipper Tim Sherwood took a blow to the cheek.

Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min

Huge Lloris and Son Heung-min quickly resolved their feud after the game. Getty

Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris and forward Son became involved in a heated row on the pitch as the half-time whistle sounded in a 1-0 Premier League victory over Everton in July 2020. Lloris angrily confronted the South Korea international over his failure to track back and the pair had to be separated by Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks. The spat continued down the tunnel and into the dressing room, although the two men embraced after the final whistle.

Derek Hales and Mike Flanagan

Charlton strike partners Hales and Flanagan came to blows during an FA Cup tie against Maidstone in January 1979. The source of the spat was allegedly Flanagan reacting to Hales failing to pass to him by making a disparaging remark about his team-mate's genitals. Both were sent off.

Craig Levein and Graeme Hogg

The Hearts duo became involved in a disagreement during a pre-season friendly at Raith in August 1994 after their side had almost conceded. Both men threw punches, but it was Levein's which did the damage, breaking Hogg's nose. Hogg was sent off as he was carried off on a stretcher, with Levein suffering the same fate. They were later handed 10 and 12-match bans respectively.