PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, news

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Tottenham's North London derby defeat at the hands of rivals Arsenal. (1:21)

Marcotti: Thomas Frank got 'everything wrong' for Spurs vs. Arsenal (1:21)

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur's season crated on the weekend after a humiliating 4-1 loss to arch-rivals Arsenal. The result left them ninth in the table, with just one win in their last five matches.

The Champions League won't offer any repreive, as they now face a visit to holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Luis Enrique's side beat Le Havre at the weekend to return to the summit in Ligue 1 after an inconsistent start to the season. They'll be looking to return to winning ways in Europe, after being beaten by Bayern Munich last time round in the Champions League.

This will be Spurs and PSG's second meeting of the season. The two sides clashed in the UEFA Super Cup in August that the north London side looked destined to win after going into the final five minutes of the game with a 2-0 lead. But late goals from Lee Kang-in and Gonçalo Ramos forced the game into penalties, where PSG eventually prevailed.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's clash.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on TNT Sports in the U.K., Paramount+ in the U.S., Sony in India and Stan Sport in Australia.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. IST, 7:00 a.m AEDT, Wednesday)

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Referee: Felix Zwayer

VAR: Sören Storks

Team News:

PSG and Spurs met in the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the season. Getty

PSG

Désiré Doué, F: hamstring, OUT

Achraf Hakimi, D: ankle, OUT

Ousmane Dembélé, F: calf, DOUBT

Spurs

James Maddison, M: knee, OUT

Dejan Kulusevski, F: knee, OUT

Dominic Solanke, F: ankle, OUT

Radu Dragusin, D: knee, OUT

Yves Bissouma, M: SUSPENDED

Brennan Johnson, F: SUSPENDED

Ben Davies, D: thigh. DOUBT

Stats:

Wilson Odobert played for Paris youth academy between 2017 and 2022.

A 1-2 defeat by Bayern München on Matchday 4 ended Paris' six-match winning streak in the league phase.

That was only a third loss in Paris' last 42 home group stage/league phase matches (W31 D8).

PSG have never lost successive home games at this stage.

Ahead of Matchday 5, Paris are the joint top scorers with Bayern on 14 goals.

The French club have played 104 European games since they were last involved in a goalless draw.

Spurs were 4-0 winners at home to Copenhagen on Matchday 4, making it eight games unbeaten in the Champions League group stage/league phase (W4 D4).

The Lilywhites have lost only one of their last 16 European matches (W9 D6), with the penalty shoot-out defeat by Paris counted as a draw.

Tottenham have kept five clean sheets in their last seven European games.

Latest news and analysis:

play 1:26 Did Achraf Hakimi deserve to win the African Footballer of the Year? ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Achraf Hakimi winning the 2025 African Footballer of the Year.

João Palhinha apologises to Tottenham fans and promises 'big reaction'

João Palhinha apologised to the Tottenham fans after a painful 4-1 defeat at rivals Arsenal, but promised a "big reaction" this week.

Gabriel trolls Richarlison in long-running saga after Arsenal beat Tottenham

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães was forced to miss Sunday's thumping north London derby victory, but that did not stop him from trolling Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison.

Tottenham's Frank apologizes to Spurs' fans, won't change system

Thomas Frank has apologised to Tottenham supporters after their 4-1 thrashing at north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, but refused to blame his defensive system for the defeat.

PSG's Achraf Hakimi named African Footballer of the Year

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi was named the 2025 African Footballer of the Year at a ceremony in Rabat last week