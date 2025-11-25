Berbatov: There's still a long way to go for Man United (1:12)

Ruben Amorim said that Manchester United are nowhere near being able to fight at the top of the Premier League table following their 1-0 defeat to 10-man Everton on Monday.

United had the chance to move into the Champions League places with a win over David Moyes' side at Old Trafford, but it was Everton who came away with all three points despite having Idrissa Gueye sent off after just 13 minutes for slapping teammate Michael Keane.

Amorim said afterwards that his team "deserved to lose" and admitted that, despite a positive recent run of performances, he's still "afraid" of a repeat of last season when a string of poor results saw United finish 15th.

"We are not there, not even near the point that we should be to fight for the best positions in the league," said Amorim. "These five weeks everyone is praising our evolution. I'm always saying the same things. We are not even near what the moment we're supposed to be in this club.

"I feel afraid of returning to this feeling of last season. That is my biggest concern."

Amorim was so disappointed with his players that he said he was envious of the fight shown by Everton even if it led to Gueye being dismissed.

And he told his squad that he wants to see some of the same attitude when they re-group for training at Carrington on Tuesday.

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim reacts on the sidelines during his team's loss to Everton. Getty Images

"Fighting is not a bad thing," said Amorim. "Fighting doesn't mean that they don't like each other. Fighting is that you lose the ball, I will fight you because we will suffer a goal. That was my feeling when I watched.

"I hope my players, when they lose the ball, they fight each other. That is a good feeling, not a bad feeling.

"Again, my players show in many games that we can do it. Today, we didn't. We are going to be better in the future. Today, we are really frustrated.

"We have training tomorrow and we are going to prepare for the next one."

United are 10th in the Premier League after the loss to Everton and play away to Crystal Palace next on Nov. 30.