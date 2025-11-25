Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Kick-off time, how to watch, news

Open Extended Reactions

The top two teams in this season's Champions League, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are gearing up to face each other in matchweek 5 at Emirates Stadium.

Both Arsenal and Bayern have won all their four matches so far in the season and have an identical goal-difference of 11. However, the Bundesliga champs are on top of the table thanks to more goals scored.

Mikel Arteta's side are coming into the fixture after a resounding victory in the north London derby, beating Tottenham 4-1 and opening up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Bayern are also in superb form in their league, having won 10 of their 11 matches and have a six-point lead over second-placed RB Leipzig.

Bayern's Harry Kane has quite the history against Arsenal, scoring 15 goals in 21 matches and is in great form after netting 14 goals in the Bundesliga, more than any other player.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on TNT Sport in the U.K., Paramount+ in the U.S., SonyLiv in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 8:00 p.m. BST, 4:00 p.m. ET, 01:30 p.m. IST (Thursday), 7:00 a.m. AEDT (Thursday).

Venue: Arsenal Stadium, London

Referee: Marco Guida

VAR: Aleandro Di Paolo

Team News:

Arsenal

Kai Havertz, F: knee, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Dec

Gabriel Magalhães, D: thigh, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Viktor Gyokeres, F: knock, DOUBT

Martin Ødegaard, M: knock, DOUBT

Gabriel Martinelli, F: knock, DOUBT

Bayern Munich

Jamal Musiala, M: leg, est. return late-Nov

Lennart Karl, M: hip, DOUBT

Alphonso Davies, D: ACL, OUT

Luis Diaz, F: suspended

Expected Lineups:

Arsenal (4-3-3)

GK: David Raya

RB: Jurriën Timber | CB: William Saliba | CB: Cristhian Mosquera | LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly

CM: Declan Rice | CAM: Eberechi Eze | CM: Christian Norgaard

RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Mikel Merino | LW: Leandro Trossard

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

GK: Manuel Neuer

RB: Konrad Laimer | CB: Dayot Upamecano | CB: Jonathan Tah | LB: Josip Stanisic

CM: Leon Goretzka | CM: Joshua Kimmich

RW: Serge Gnabry | CAM: Michael Olise | LW: Aleksandar Pavlović

CF: Harry Kane

Stats:

Arsenal are without a win in their last five UEFA competition matches against Bayern (D1, L4).

Arsenal have won their last eight league phase matches and their last 15 group/league home games.

Bukayo Saka has scored eight goals in his last ten group stage/league phase appearances.

Bayern Munich have lost only two of their last 12 UEFA competition matches against English teams (W8, D2).

Harry Kane has scored 15 goals in 21 appearances against Arsenal in all competitions.

