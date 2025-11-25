Open Extended Reactions

RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouédraogo is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United, while Paris Saint-Germain will go up against Real Madrid to sign Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Source: Columbus' Nancy near deal with Celtic

- Jess Fishlock extends Seattle stay until '26

- Van Dijk: Players need to fix 'mess' of a season

Assan Ouédraogo became the youngest debutant to score for Germany since Klaus Stürmer in October 1954. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs monitoring RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouédraogo with interest from top clubs is becoming more concrete, Sky Sports Deutschland reports. The 19-year-old, who has registered three goals and three assists for his club so far this season, made waves last week when he scored less than two minutes into his senior international debut for Germany. Ouédraogo doesn't have a release clause, so a summer departure is only realistic if Die Roten Bullen receive a top offer. The Sky report adds that, despite the links with Premier League giants, Ouédraogo's focus is set on qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League with Leipzig and going to the FIFA World Cup.

- Paris Saint-Germain are vying with Real Madrid and a host of other big clubs to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano as a free agent in the summer, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. The Bavarians are working intensely to renew the 27-year-old's contract with a deal until 2030 or 2031 being discussed. Upamecano has also shown positive signs towards a renewal but there is still no signature on the contract, which means interest from giants across Europe will continue. This all comes after a report in Bild at the weekend linked Chelsea, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Internazionale with the France international.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes has had his head turned by interest from Manchester United, although they add that there is still a battle to complete a January transfer, TEAMtalk reports. There is a belief that it will take up to £50 million to sign the 24-year-old despite Wolves stating that they are not willing to let him leave. The Red Devils have also been linked with Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba.

- Juventus and Premier League clubs are interested in signing Mike Maignan as a free agent when his AC Milan contract expires in the summer, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, although they add that the Rossoneri are still trying to extend the goalkeeper's deal. Massimiliiano Allegri had already persuaded club and player to continue together last summer, and the Serie A club is now offering the 30-year-old an extension for two or three seasons at €5m a season.

- AC Milan are plotting a transfer for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to TEAMtalk, who add that the 28-year-old is keen to make the move. There is currently plenty of interest in the France international, as he is entering the final 18 months of his contract and negotiations regarding wages have stalled. While there is interest from the Premier League, Mateta's heart is set on a move to Serie A.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:12 Berbatov: There's still a long way to go for Man United Dimitar Berbatov discusses Manchester United's disappointing 1-0 defeat to ten-man Everton at Old Trafford.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester City is one of the clubs to have considered a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo but are only likely to make an approach if Savinho goes to Tottenham Hotspur. (Football Insider)

- Napoli have the most concrete interest in Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi and have already held initial talks regarding a move for the 20-year-old. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Atalanta value Ademola Lookman and Éderson at €50m each and Honest Ahanor at €40m, while Marco Carnesecchi, Giorgio Scalvini, Marco Palestra and Raoul Bellanova could also leave for the right figure. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Inter Milan have concerns about their goalkeeper department and are prioritising Cagliari's Elia Caprile as they look for a signing in the position. Parma's Zion Suzuki and Freiburg's Noah Atubolu are also being considered. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Tottenham Hotspur will look to extend Luka Vuskovic's contract, as his performances on loan at Hamburg have attracted interest from Bundesliga clubs including Borussia Dortmund. (TEAMtalk)

- Marseille want talks with Brighton & Hove Albion about permanently signing midfielder Matt O'Riley, who is currently on loan at the Ligue 1 club, as they are aware of growing interest from top European clubs. (Sky Sports)

- Juventus and several German clubs are interested in Ferencvaros midfielder Alex Toth, who has a contract until 2027 and is valued at €15m. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Roma are interested in Schalke centre-back Mertcan Ayhan, while Galatasaray and other European clubs have been considering the 19-year-old. (Rudy Galetti)

- Villarreal and Eintracht Frankfurt have entered the race to sign Elversberg striker Younes Ebnoutalib, with a winter transfer being discussed for a value of around €10m. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Fabio Silva is already considering leaving Borussia Dortmund despite only joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- There could also be a temporary departure from Borussia Dortmund, as a January loan is being looked at for Julien Duranville. There hasn't been any contact with potential loan clubs yet. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Genoa have asked Roma for information about signing Nicolo Pisilli on loan in January. (Nicolò Schira)

- Hoffenheim are working to sign St. Gallen striker Alessandro Vogt, who has a release clause worth around €2.7m and is also the topic of interest from Wolfsburg. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Paris FC are monitoring Strasbourg midfielder Rabby Nzingoula, while the 20-year-old has also received interest from abroad. (Le10 Sport)

- Amir Richardson isn't in Fiorentina's plans and is ready to leave the club in January. (Nicolò Schira)