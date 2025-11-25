Linda Caicedo signs new Real Madrid contract until 2031

Open Extended Reactions

Young star Linda Caicedo has signed a new contract at Real Madrid until 2031, the club announced on Monday.

Colombia international Caicedo, 20, is regarded as one of the best developing talents in world football, winning the 2023 Golden Girl award, and being named runner-up in the 2025 Women's Kopa Trophy.

Caicedo -- who made her full international debut aged just 14 -- arrived in Madrid at 18, and her previous deal had been due to expire in 2026.

She has already played 99 games for Madrid in all competitions, scoring 26 goals.

"I feel like I still have a lot of things to do here," Caicedo told the club's website on Monday. "Winning a trophy, achieving great things, and making my mark."

Madrid are currently third in the Liga F table, and seventh in the Champions League, where they next host Wolfsburg on December 9.