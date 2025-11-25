Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven: Kick-off time, how to watch, news

Open Extended Reactions

In the middle of an absolute crisis, Liverpool will look for some respite in the Champions League, as they host Dutch side PSV Eindhoven at Anfield on Wednesday.

Arne Slot's side have lost six of their last seven Premier League games and are currently down in 12th spot with 18 points from 12 games. At the weekend, Liverpool suffered a second straight 3-0 defeat in the league, as Nottingham Forest brushed them aside at Anfield, after Manchester City had beaten them 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium before the international break. Liverpool haven't quite been as bad in the Champions League so far, having won three of their four games in European competition so far -- beating Atletico Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Madrid, with the one loss coming against Galatasaray in late September.

For Slot, big questions remain in terms of both tactics and personnel. Alexander Isak hasn't yet hit his straps, both in terms of form and fitness. Will he start again, or will Hugo Ekitike take his place? What of Ibrahima Konate, whose poor form just doesn't seem to be going away.

Meanwhile, PSV have had a brilliant start to their campaign in the Eredivisie, with 11 wins in 13 games. They've won only one out of four in Europe though, and are down in 18th place in the Champions League.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's match.

How to watch:

The match will be telecast on TNT Sports in the U.K. Paramount+ will telecast the match in the U.S., SonyLiv in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET; 1:30 a.m. IST, Thursday, and 7 a.m. AEDT, Thursday)

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Alejandro Hernández (Spain)

VAR: Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez (Spain)

Team News:

Liverpool

Giovanni Leoni, D: knee, OUT, est. return unknown

Florian Wirtz, M: muscle, OUT, est. return early-Dec.

Conor Bradley, D: muscle, OUT, est. return mid-Dec.

Jeremie Frimpong, D: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Dec.

PSV Eindhoven

Alassane Plea, F: knee, DOUBT

Ruben van Bommel, F: knee, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Liverpool (4-3-3)

GK: Alisson Becker

RB: Joe Gomez | CB: Ibrahima Konaté | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Alexis Mac Allister

RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Hugo Ekitike | LW: Cody Gakpo

PSV Eindhoven (4-2-3-1)

GK: Matej Kovar

RB: Sergino Dest | CB: Mauro Junior | CB: Yarek Gasiorowski | LB: Anass Salah-Eddine

DM: Joey Veerman | DM: Jerdy Schouten

RW: Dennis Man | AM: Guus Til | LW: Ivan Perisic

CF: Ismael Saibari

Stats:

The clubs have met seven times previously -- all in the Champions League -- and Liverpool have won five of them.

Liverpool need one more goal to reach 500 at home across all European competitions.

Mohamed Salah could become only the fourth player to reach 90 European appearances for Liverpool after Jamie Carragher (150), Steven Gerrard (130) and Sami Hyypia (94).

Liverpool are also one goal short of 500 in the European Cup/Champions League.

PSV have lost only three of their last 17 Champions League group-stage/league-phase games, winning seven and drawing seven.

PSV are unbeaten in their last 11 fixtures in league and cup (eight wins, three draws) since the home defeat by Union St.-Gilloise in September.

In their 18 games played in all competitions this season, PSV have scored 52 times, with 21 of those coming in the last six.

Latest news and analysis:

Liverpool's Premier League crisis: The stats that shame Arne Slot after Nottingham Forest loss

ESPN looks at the stats that sum up a dreadful day for the Dutch manager and Liverpool fans.

Marcotti's Musings: Liverpool's woes get worse

The time off clearly didn't help Liverpool too much in terms of fixing what's wrong, as they staggered to a 3-0 home defeat against Nottingham Forest that put the league champions in the bottom half of the table.

AFCON will give Liverpool the chance to see what a Mohamed Salah-less future looks like

The Egyptian is increasingly being blamed from some quarters as either a cause or a symptom of the reigning champions' worsening struggles in the Premier League.

Can Slot stop Liverpool being worst Premier League defending champions?

After 12 games of their chaotic title defense, Arne Slot's side are on course to be the Premier League's worst-ever defending champions.