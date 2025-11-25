Ruesha Littlejohn facing ban for WWE-style headlock on Leicester's Hannah Cain

Ruesha Littlejohn was shown a straight-red card for the incident. Stuart Leggett/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Crystal Palace midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn is likely facing a lengthy ban after she was sent off for placing Leicester City's Hannah Cain in a headlock and wrestling her to the ground during their League Cup clash Sunday.

The Republic of Ireland International reacted to another small altercation between opponents during Palace's 3-0 win.

Littlejohn, who joined Palace in September, gave Cain a slight push before the Wales international responded by pushing Littlejohn in the back. The 35-year-old then grabbed Cain by the neck and wrestled her to the ground.

It is unclear whether she tripped over another player as the pair fell, but her actions warranted a straight red card.

Both players signed for Leicester City in the summer of 2020, ahead of the club's first season in the Women's Super League having won promotion. Littlejohn played six times and departed the club in January 2021 after half a season.

She now faces suspension for violent conduct. While such offences typically result in a three-match ban, the punishment can be extended when the incident is judged to be particularly serious.

Palace are through to the quarterfinals of the League Cup and will find out their opponent on Tuesday evening.