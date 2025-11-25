Trial of Liverpool parade crash accused Paul Doyle set to begin

The trial of the man accused of driving through crowds of fans celebrating Liverpool's title win will begin on Wednesday after a 12-person jury was sworn in at Liverpool Crown Court.

Paul Doyle, 54, of Croxteth, Liverpool, is alleged to have injured over 130 people when at the wheel of a Ford Galaxy which struck people who were leaving the parade on Water Street on May 26.

Doyle entered not guilty pleas to 31 charges, 17 of attempting to cause GBH with intent, affray, dangerous driving, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and three counts of wounding with intent, at a plea hearing in September.

He was re-arraigned on four of the 31 counts, amended due to the medical evidence.

The ages of the victims range from six months to 77.

Today at Liverpool Crown Court, a jury of seven men and five women were sworn in, along with two alternate jurors who will sit through the opening in case of any issues.

Judge Andrew Menary, KC warned those jurors of their responsibilities and the importance of "sticking to the rules."

Jurors were then sent home after being sworn in and told to return for the opening of the trial, which is due to begin tomorrow morning at 10.30 a.m.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.