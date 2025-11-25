LaLiga & Real Madrid correspondent Alex Kirkland provides an update on the growing tension in the Real Madrid dressing room between Xabi Alonso and Vinícius Júnior. (1:37)

Thibaut Courtois and Dean Huijsen were both left out of Real Madrid's travelling party for their game at Olympiacos, with Huijsen's absence leaving Madrid with just one fit centre-back for the crunch Champions League game.

Madrid and coach Xabi Alonso go into Wednesday's match under pressure after failing to secure a win in their last three games, with draws at Elche and Rayo Vallecano following a defeat to Liverpool earlier this month.

With Éder Militão out with a groin problem, and Antonio Rüdiger not yet fully fit, Huijsen's early departure from training on Tuesday left Alonso with just one fit centre-back at his disposal, Raúl Asencio.

Goalkeeper Courtois -- one of Madrid's top performers this season -- is suffering from gastroenteritis, the club said on Tuesday.

Dani Carvajal and Franco Mastantuono are also currently out injured, although Aurélien Tchouaméni returned to the squad for the Olympiacos game after three weeks out.

Madrid are top of LaLiga, and have nine points from four Champions League games so far, but their loss at Anfield on Nov. 4 sparked a dip in form which has seen coach Alonso's team selection, tactics and relationships with his players come under scrutiny.

Alonso insisted after Sunday's 2-2 draw at Elche that his relationship with the players was "improving, because we've spent more time together" and said the team now "have to respond to adversity," starting with the Olympiacos game.