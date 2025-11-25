Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique said he is seeking a "more dominant" team performance for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur than their UEFA Super Cup penalty shootout win this past August.

PSG beat Spurs on penalties to win the Super Cup after coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in Udine.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero had scored for Thomas Frank's team either side of halftime, but an 85th minute goal from Lee Kang-in and a stoppage time equaliser from Gonçalo Ramos sent the match to spot-kicks -- where last season's Champions League winners triumphed 4-3.

The match came only a month after PSG had lost 3-0 to Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Luis Enrique's difficult task preparing his team for the Super Cup after a short offseason was complicated further by speculation surrounding the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma -- who was left out of his squad and ultimately ended up leaving for Manchester City.

Luis Enrique is counting on a smoother build-up this time to ensure a more comfortable outing at the Parc des Princes when the teams meet again this week.

"It's easier to prepare for; we don't need to talk much because you feel that it's a different match and a different competition for us. It's our competition, we're the defending champions and we want to continue on our path," Luis Enrique told the media in Tuesday's pre-match news conference.

The former Barcelona head coach praised Spurs, but admitted that he was not content with his team's Super Cup display despite the win. This time, he wants his side to take control of the game from the start.

"Tottenham have had a great start to the season and are still unbeaten in the Champions League. Most of their players are internationals. They're a strong side," he said.

"The Super Cup? That was the first game of the season; Wednesday's game will be different. It's a good memory because it ended well, but a bad memory if I think back to the first 60 minutes when we were struggling.

"We're more ready to be a dominant team and to win the match. Our goal is the same in every match: to be dominant. It will be difficult, but we'll be playing at the Parc des Princes, and we hope to play a very good match in front of our fans."

Luis Enrique is hoping to have Ousmane Dembélé available despite an injury sustained in the 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Nov. 4. The France international has returned to training, although he did not play in Saturday's 3-0 win over Le Havre.

"He trained well," Luis Enrique said of the Ballon d'Or winner. "We'll see tomorrow. If there's no problem, he'll be in the squad."

PSG head into the matchweek fifth in the League Phase with nine points from four games and Spurs 10th with eight points from as many.