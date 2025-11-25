Kasey Keller wonders if Portugal will have to learn to play without Cristiano Ronaldo to take on the top teams at the World Cup. (0:50)

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo can play in the first game of the 2026 World Cup after FIFA's Disciplinary Committee issued him a one-match ban -- which he has already served -- for the red card he received in his country's 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland on Nov. 13.

The superstar had been expected to be banned for at least one more game and start what will be his record sixth World Cup on the sideline.

FIFA published a disciplinary verdict Tuesday that imposed a three-game ban, yet with two of those games deferred for a one-year probation period.

FIFA issued Ronaldo a further two-match ban, which he will not serve provided he does not commit another disciplinary incident.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period," FIFA said in a statement, then the remaining two games of the ban would be activated.

Sent off against Ireland in Dublin, Ronaldo had never before received a straight red card in his 226 appearances for the national team, a record in international football.

He later served the mandatory one-game ban when Portugal played their final qualifying game last week -- a 9-1 win over Armenia that sealed their place at the World Cup in North America.

Ronaldo was shown his marching orders for violent conduct in the 61st minute after elbowing Ireland defender Dara O'Shea away from the ball. After an initial yellow card, the referee was urged to review the incident on the pitchside monitor by the video assistant referee and upgraded the decision to a red card.

Ronaldo has been sent off 13 times at club level.

The FIFA verdict comes six days after Ronaldo met U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House for a formal dinner with Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. Ronaldo has played in the Saudi Pro League for three years for a club majority owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth that the prince chairs.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.