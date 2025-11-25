Liverpool's Arne Slot feels 'guilty' about 'ridiculous' results

Julien Laurens says Arne Slot looked devoid of ideas for the first time in Liverpool's defeat to Nottingham Forest. (1:53)

Arne Slot has admitted he feels "guilty" about Liverpool's poor form and said their recent results have been "ridiculous."

Liverpool's 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday marked their sixth defeat in seven Premier League games, with Slot's side losing consecutive league games by a three-goal margin for the first time since 1965.

It leaves them 12th in the table, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, with the hopes of the club retaining their title now looking bleak.

"It is ridiculous," Slot said. "It is unbelievable. I have said many times you will never find enough excuses for us to perform like this. It's unexpected for the club, for me, for everyone.

"But this is maybe the best club to face it, the harder it gets at this club, the more we are together."

Asked how he manages to deal with the external pressure, Slot said: "In order to stay calm, I don't find it that difficult to do. It's in my character. Most people would describe me as a calm person.

"These situations, it's not really nice is it? I can tell you that. It's not nice to lose especially at such a club like Liverpool.

"To be honest, I didn't expect myself to be in this situation with the way we go about it tactically and the quality of players we have. You would never have expected us to have lost so much. You can constantly use facts and figures. You can say it's the sixth match we've lost out of seven in the Premier League.

"I can say in the last four matches we've lost two, and in the Champions League we've won three. Let's just see how it goes but it's lower than the level expected at Liverpool. For sure I take the responsibility, and I feel guilty for it."

Liverpool look set to be without midfielder Florian Wirtz for Wednesday night's UEFA Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven, while Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley also missed training on Tuesday.