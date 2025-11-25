Open Extended Reactions

The United States deaf women's national soccer team defeated hosts Japan 4-0 on Tuesday to clinch a record fifth Deaflympics gold medal and eighth overall world championship.

The USDWNT has not lost a game since officially beginning play in 2005, registering 44 wins and one draw.

Forward Emily Spreeman scored a brace in the final to extend her team scoring record to 50 goals in 30 caps.

The U.S. women's deaf national team has not lost a game since 2005. Rebecca Stumpf for ESPN

Spreeman, the last remaining player from the original 2005 team, announced before the Deaflympics that these would be her final matches with the team.

Holly Hunter and Erin Cembrale also scored in the 4-0 win over Japan.

The U.S. dominated the tournament again, with 11 different players scoring 35 combined goals; the Americans did not concede a goal in four matches.

The USDWNT has won all five Deaflympics and all three Deaf World Cups in which it has participated.

Tuesday's gold-medal game marked the end of an era for the team. Spreeman, SydneyAndrews and Kate Ward -- the team's three longest tenured players -- all played their finalgames for the team.

Head coach Amy Griffin and assistant Joy Fawcett also coached their final match for the team after nearly 10 years in charge.

The two coaches and former U.S. senior internationals announced before the tournament that they would step down after the Deaflympics.

They leave with a record of 23 wins and one draw, winning two Deaflympics and two Deaf WorldCups. Both Griffin and Fawcett came to the team a decade ago with "terrible" ASL (American Sign Language), they told ESPN last year.

But as they and the team's players detailed to ESPN in an extensive behind-the-scenes story, they found a community.

"We thought we were stepping in to support the players, but they're the ones who have supported and taught us," Griffin said before the Deaflympics.

"Their trust, grace, and love for one another and anyone who crosses their path has built something powerful and being part of that has been the one of greatest gifts of my career. I'll miss the chaos and the calm, the challenges and celebrations -- all of it -- because this team has changed me in ways I'll never forget."

The men's U.S. deaf national team finished fourth at the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics, losing 1-0 to France in the bronze-medal match.