Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard could return against Bayern Munich

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard could return for Wednesday's Champions League blockbuster against Bayern Munich.

The Norwegian midfielder has been sidelined since early October with a knee injury but is pushing to make his comeback at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "He was very close for the previous game so we are hopeful that tomorrow he can be in the squad."

A heavyweight showdown sees the teams who began the week as the top two in the Champions League table, both with four wins from four matches, meet under the lights in north London.

Arsenal will head into the match still basking in the glory of Sunday's 4-1 demolition of their derby rivals Tottenham.

"We have to make sure that we carry that energy tomorrow again to the stadium, to each individual and play with the same dominance, aggression, and efficiency against a top side," added Arteta.

"This is the kind of game in the competition that we want to face and we've been very consistent.

"They have been as well and tomorrow is a great test for us to see where we are.

"Every opponent brings different challenges. Obviously they are in a great moment.

"The level of consistency they show in results, performances, in every metric that they have is very, very impressive. We know that.

"But as well it's a massive opportunity for us to show what we are capable of."