League Cup draw: Chelsea to face Liverpool, Arsenal draw Palace

Chelsea beat Manchester City in last year's Subway Cup final. Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Holders Chelsea will face Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the League Cup, with Arsenal facing Women's Super League 2 side Crystal Palace.

Manchester City will place West Ham and United will face Tottenham to make up the four ties.

United, Chelsea and Arsenal entered the competition at this stage, having been occupied with league phase fixtures of the Champions League.

Chelsea defeated City in the final last year in Derby. If they are successful on Merseyside, they will face the winner of City and West Ham in the semifinals.

Palace are the only tier two side to progress out of the group stage and will host Arsenal, who were victorious in 2023 and 2024.

The ties will take place between Dec. 19-21 with the semifinals scheduled for Jan. 21-22.

The venue for the final is yet to be confirmed but the fixture will take place on either March 14 or 15.