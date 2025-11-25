Lauren Hemp: Lionesses not picking between Hampton and Earps

Open Extended Reactions

Mary Earps was unimpressed by Hannah Hampton's behaviour in England camps. Kristy Sparow - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Lauren Hemp said the Lionesses squad is united in support of both Hannah Hampton and Mary Earps following the fall-out from the latter's autobiography.

Earps claimed in her book, "All In", that she told Sarina Wiegman "bad behaviour is being rewarded" after the England head coach recalled fellow goalkeeper Hampton to the squad.

Former Lionesses star Earps had announced her retirement from international football before Euro 2025, while Hampton played a starring role as England successfully defended their title.

Manchester City forward Hemp, back in the Lionesses squad for Saturday's friendly against China at Wembley after recovering from an ankle injury, said both Hampton and Earps were "fantastic goalkeepers."

Hemp told a news conference: "They're both amazing human beings, first and foremost, but also fantastic players, and they've done so much for England, and they've been vital in both of our Euro wins.

"If it wasn't for them, we possibly might not have the trophies that we do today.

"Everyone's got their own personal experiences and opinions, and it's important that the beauty of this group is that we're so together, and I think we stand by each other through the hard times and the good times, and it's important that we do that and we now look forward.

"Obviously our full support goes to both of them and everyone that's been involved. But as a team we need to look forward and we need to move forward together, and that's by staying as close as we can together."

- Sarina Wiegman defends England decisions after Mary Earps criticism

- Mary Earps is 'Unapologetically Me,' but has her book ruined her legacy?

- World Cup qualifiers: Lionesses to meet Spain in Euros final rematch

Wiegman addressed the controversy for the first time in a news conference last week, insisting she made "decisions to win" and that she had spoken to Hampton about the issue, but had not been in contact with Earps.

Earps, who described Hampton in her book as being a "disruptive and unreliable" character, was booed on her recent return to former club Manchester United with current side Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea goalkeeper Hampton will miss both Saturday's game against China and next Tuesday's friendly against Ghana at St Mary's Stadium due to a thigh injury.

Hemp, back in the Lionesses squad for the first time since Euro 2025, said: "As professionals, we've all got our own experiences, and we all have disagreements.

"So it's important that through everything we win together, we lose together, we go through everything together.

"It has been difficult for everyone to see everything that's been going on."

Hemp recovered from a knee injury last summer in time to feature at the Euros and then missed two months of this season due to an ankle problem.

"I'm not going to lie, it's been very frustrating," she added. "It's the hardest thing being injured. Very gruelling gym sessions, but it's all worth it when you get back fit and back playing, and obviously back in the England set-up again."