Frank ahead of PSG clash: '1,000% sure' I can build a team at Spurs

Thomas Frank is "1,000% sure" he can build a team at Tottenham and promised to learn from this bad spell as he prepares for an ominous meeting with Paris Saint-Germain.

Spurs are in the French capital to face the Champions League holders days after a 4-1 thrashing at rivals Arsenal.

That meek display at Emirates Stadium came three weeks after a tepid performance in defeat at home to Chelsea and has increased the external noise around Frank's position despite Wednesday's Champions League fixture being his 20th game in charge of Tottenham.

Asked if it was important Spurs stick with a plan after six managers in six seasons, Frank smiled: "Very important.

"Part of taking this job was to sit here and have the challenges. Of course I would love to sit here and we've beaten Arsenal and then faced Paris, but we lost and lost badly. Part of that is managing those setbacks, learn from it and move on from it.

"One thing I am 1,000% sure of is I know how to build a team and how to build a club. And we will do that.

"Along the way we will learn and the big thing is how we learn from the bad spells because that is where we can see where we go one down, how do we react? The best teams just continue to move on. They still run hard, they still do the same thing and no doubts.

"The first four months I learn a lot about the team, I learn a lot about the individual players and all that learning needs to materialise to how we find the right formula with the right players on the pitch.

"And also with some players coming back and then we play every third day. That is the big challenge, but that is what I embrace."

Thomas Frank is under pressure at Tottenham. Getty Images

During almost 20 minutes with the media inside Parc des Princes, Frank acknowledged it had been "a hard watch" when they analysed Sunday's north London derby loss and revealed there had been two meetings with the players about a reaction.

Frank detailed how during 53 situations where Arsenal and Spurs were involved in a "duel or second ball," Tottenham lost 36.

"If you don't do that, that is the basic, then it's very difficult to win a football match," Frank said.

"Tomorrow we are facing another of the best teams in Europe away from home, so it's a nice challenge that we are 100 per cent up for and I'm convinced we'll bounce back with a good performance."

Frank used opposite number Luis Enrique as a reference point after he responded to the 2024 departure of Kylian Mbappé by leading the Parisians to European glory 12 months later.

"First season, [Luis Enrique] also had to take a lot of battles," Frank said.

"And [he] turned everything around from playing with the biggest players in Europe to less stars, very determined players that play for the team and he created one of the best teams in the world by making those changes."

Tottenham's Brennan Johnson is suspended for Wednesday's match after his red card in the win over Copenhagen.

Thr fixture also sees Spurs forward Wilson Odobert return to the Parc des Princes, where he spent five years at their academy. He left in 2022 to sign for Troyes and subsequently joined Tottenham two years later via one season at Burnley.

The 20-year-old was reminded on Tuesday of an occasion in 2019 when he had been a ballboy at Parc des Princes before a Champions League fixture and smiled, but pointed out he was ready to punish PSG.

"Yeah, I remember holding the big UEFA flag and now it is so great to be able to be back as a player," Odobert reflected.

"It was such a dream and now I have objectives and goals, because I am not a kid any more, I want to perform and give as much as I can back to my team."