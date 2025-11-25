Harry Kane on Bayern Munich future: No other club I want to join

Mikel Arteta 'hopeful' to have Martin Ødegaard available as he previews Arsenal's clash vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League. (0:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Harry Kane said Tuesday that he is open to extending his contract at Bayern Munich and has no desire to move to another club.

The former Tottenham striker, whose contract with the Bundesliga giants expires in the summer of 2027, has been linked with a transfer to Barcelona in recent weeks in addition to regular speculation over a potential return to the Premier League.

Kane is back on familiar territory this week as Bayern lock horns with Arsenal in a Champions League blockbuster in north London. And ahead of the game, the England captain reiterated his satisfaction in Munich.

- Bayern Munich chief hints at Harry Kane contract extension

- Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard could return against Bayern Munich

- Onuoha: Why Kompany is well placed to succeed Guardiola at Man City

"The move has been one of the best decisions of my life," said the 32-year-old, who joined Bayern from Spurs in 2023.

"To experience a new league, a team like Bayern Munich, these European nights, the atmosphere in the German league, has been a great step in my career and helped me improve as a player.

"I'm quite open to staying longer. They way we are right now and the way we are playing, I feel we are one of the best teams in Europe, for sure.

"I don't look at any other team and think, 'I want to go there.' I'm really happy here. I've got 18 months on my contract and I'm sure there will be discussions in the future."

Harry Kane said he is open to extending his contract with Bayern Munich. Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Kane also branded the Premier League "less enjoyable" this season due to the current focus on set-pieces, a trend that Arsenal have been spearheading.

"Watching the Premier League is probably a little less enjoyable than it has been in recent years, to be honest," he added.

"But that's kind of the evolution of football. Sometimes it comes in like this and that's the case this year. Arsenal capitalised on that and are a really strong set-play team.

"Obviously, we looked at what they do well and their threats and how we can try and stop that. The best way of stopping that is not giving set-plays away."

Kane also admitted scoring against Arsenal gives him "a bit more joy" than any other club.

He has hit 15 goals in 21 appearances against the Gunners, including one for Bayern at the Emirates in the first leg of their quarter-final in 2024.

"Maybe subconsciously that's the case. I think obviously with Tottenham, it was always a big game," he said.

"I have a lot of friends who are Arsenal fans, a lot of friends who are Tottenham fans. There's a feeling around it.

"With Bayern, it's a little bit different because obviously we don't play against them a lot. We played against them a couple of years ago in the quarterfinal, which was a big win for us.

"From my point of view, maybe it just gives me a little bit more joy, but ultimately it comes down to winning the game as well."

Information from PA was used in this report.