Chelsea's Estêvão the next Messi, Ronaldo? Maresca says relax

LONDON -- Enzo Maresca has warned comparing Chelsea's teenage sensation Estêvão with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will put "too much pressure" on his shoulders.

Estêvão was the Blues' standout performer, scoring a sublime second goal as Maresca's side thrashed 10-man Barcelona 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Jules Koundé scored a calamitous 27th-minute own goal before Ronald Araújo's rash 44th-minute dismissal left the LaLiga champions a goal and a man down at half-time.

Ten minutes into the second half, Estêvão picked up Reece James' pass on the right flank, jinking past Pau Cubarsí and Araújo before thrashing a shot high into the net past Joan García.

Estêvão became the third teenager in Champions League history to score in each of his first three appearances, following in the footsteps of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

The goal drew comparisons with Messi in his prime but Maresca sought to distance the Brazilian from such talk, believing both Estêvão and fellow 18-year-old Lamine Yamal need space to develop as players.

"Estêvão needs to relax. He needs to enjoy, he needs [training] sessions. He needs to play football. Him, Lamine, they are so young, 18, that if you start to talk about Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, I think it is too much pressure for young boys like them. They need to enjoy, arrive at the training ground, happy, session.

"When you start to compare with Messi or Ronaldo, I think it is too much for them."

Estêvão now has five goals for Chelsea since he arrived from Palmeiras in the summer, but Tuesday's might be the most special yet.

"I don't really have any words to sum up how I am feeling," he said. "It was all very quick for me. I found some space and wiggled my way through. I hope I keep scoring for many more years."

He added: "It really was the perfect night. [My goal] was such a special moment for me in my career. From the moment I arrived here, I felt such a connection with the fans. I'm just so happy I could score for them and make them happy."

Substitute Liam Delap rounded off the scoring with 17 minutes remaining as Chelsea climbed to fifth in the table while last season's semifinalists Barcelona dropped to 15th place.

Chelsea next face Premier League leaders Arsenal at home on Sunday and could close the gap at the top to just three points.

Maresca added: "The feeling was very good because it was at home with our fans.

"It's always nice to share this kind of moment. But now, I told the players, next 48 hours, completely switch off, have a rest, recovery energy, because then Sunday we have Arsenal.

"But my message after the game was just recover energy, that in this moment is the most important thing. And then from Friday we start to think about Arsenal."

