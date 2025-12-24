Open Extended Reactions

It's that time of year again: Let's look at the past 12 months in women's soccer and pick the best of the best. It's now our fifth year of polling experts and putting together a list of the top 50 players in the world for ESPN FC Women's Rank, and it only gets more competitive each year.

The list this year reflects how much the landscape in the sport keeps changing. Fourteen players made their debuts on our top 50, seven have landed back on the list after missing out last year, and the race for the top spot was probably closer than you think.

The marquee event of the past year was the UEFA Women's Euro in Switzerland, which set new attendance records and the most goals ever scored for the tournament. It served up a thrilling rematch of the 2023 World Cup final between England and Spain, only this time it was England who came out on top after going to penalty kicks.

The UEFA Champions League trophy earlier this year was finally wrestled from powerhouses Barcelona and Lyonnes, who have combined to win the nine prior European titles. Instead, Arsenal were the surprise winners, marking the first Champions League win for an English team since 2007. (The 2025-26 UWCL season is underway in the league phase, and again Barcelona and Lyonnes are being chased.)

In the U.S., Gotham FC repeated as NWSL champions as the landscape around the American league expanded. The USL Super League completed its inaugural season with Tampa Bay Sun FC becoming the league's first champion, and north of the border the Northern Super League made its debut.

The women's game is rapidly growing, which made narrowing down ESPN FC Women's Rank to 50 names harder than ever before, even after the absences of players from last year's ranking cleared some space. Notably absent this year: Naomi Girma (No. 2 last year; injured most of this year), Sophia Wilson (No. 5 last year; pregnant this year), Lauren James (No. 10 last year; injured much of this year); and Mallory Swanson (No. 15 last year, pregnant this year).

Twenty-five current and former coaches for top-tier clubs or national teams, general managers, analysts and journalists were asked to anonymously pick their top 50 players of 2025. In all, 198 different players earned votes, and this is the final top 50.

Where did Trinity Rodman, Aitana Bonmatí, Emily Fox and Alessia Russo land on our top 50 ranking of the world's best women's soccer players of 2025? ESPN

Presenting ESPN FC Women's Rank: The final top 50

Written by Emily Keogh, Jeff Kassouf, Yash Thakur, Tom Hamilton and Sam Marsden. All stats provided by ESPN Global Research.

Country: Canada

Club: Arsenal

Age: 21

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

What best reflects Smith's inclusion is the extraordinary effort Arsenal made to secure her signature for a then-world record fee of £1 million last summer. You have to be a rare talent to justify such a transfer fee and the Gunners' determination to bring in the Canada international stemmed from her seven goals and impressive performances during her first breakout year in the WSL, where she not only led Liverpool in scoring, but also swept both the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards.

Smith is a fine dribbler and can create goals out of nothing, while she ranks fifth in the WSL for shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (4.95). Her impact is impossible to ignore, and her rapid rise made her one of the most sought-after talents in the league. -- Keogh

Stat to know: Her eight goals and 42 shots (14 on target) this calendar year in the Women's Super League leads these offensive categories among all players 21 years old or younger.

Country: Brazil

Club: Kansas City Current

Age: 34

Position: Midfielder

2024 Rank: 26 (▼ 23 spots)

Peak Debinha returned in 2025, and she was a major reason why the Kansas City Current smashed NWSL records. Now 34, Debinha was one of the focal points of the Current's attack even while dealing with some minor injuries.

She continues to reinvent herself weekly as she shifts from a forward role to attacking midfield and wider areas. The Brazilian is precise on free kicks, clinical on the counterattack and has the vision to do the unthinkable. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Debinha has 2.03 goals above expected, the seventh highest mark in the NWSL this season. Of the six players with a higher GAE than her, only Esther Gonzales (0.15) had a higher xG per shot than Debinha (0.14).

Country: Australia

Club: Arsenal

Age: 31

Position: Center back/fullback

2024 Rank: N/A (★ reentry)

Catley played a vital role in Arsenal's defensive resilience last season and ranked in the club's top four for total passes completed (1,118). Although not her preferred position, she transitioned to center back from left back early in the season, where her composure under pressure, precision in tackles and clearances, and her ability to read the game, elevated Arsenal's back line throughout their European run.

That consistency and adaptability ultimately earned her a Ballon d'Or nomination, a spot on our list and widespread global recognition for outstanding defensive performances. -- Keogh

Stat to know: She is the only player in this calendar year with zero errors leading to shot and goals in the Women's Super League.

Country: Malawi

Club: Lyonnes

Age: 29

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: 12 (▼ 35 spots)

Chawinga has continued to impress after moving to OL Lyonnes from Wuhan Jianghan University, after a series of loan spells, in the summer of 2024. And she now leads the goal contributions chart for OL Lyonnes in the league, with four goals and three assists this season.

The Malawi winger is excellent in transitions -- she ranked second for progressive carries in the French top division last season, with 56 -- and in 1-v-1 situations, often beating her opponents with her pace and skill. She will be a key figure for her country's first-ever Women's AFCON next year. -- Thakur

Stat to know: She is second in the Première Ligue season in goal contributions with nine (six goals and three assists).

Country: Scotland

Club: Chelsea

Age: 27

Position: Midfielder/forward

2024 Rank: 38 (▼ 8 spots)

Big-spending Chelsea boast one of the most stacked squads in Europe, but while Cuthbert doesn't take many headlines, she has shown time and again that she is the heartbeat of the club's midfield. Her level of commitment and work rate is incredible; few players show such unwavering loyalty, and even fewer are willing to hurl themselves into tackles and duels to ensure their side emerges on top.

Even on days when Chelsea underperform, Cuthbert often remains one of the highest-rated players on the pitch, with her consistency and resilience rarely shaken. Having played a pivotal role in the treble-winning season -- as well as in every title-winning campaign that preceded it -- the Scotland international is undeniably one of the best midfielders in the WSL. -- Keogh

Stat to know: Her 6.6 recoveries per game is the third most among midfielders in this Women's Super League. She also created 15 chances and 1.99 expected assists this season -- both are the second most among midfielders.

Country: Scotland

Club: Arsenal

Age: 35

Position: Midfielder

2024 Rank: N/A (★ reentry)

One of the most valuable and underrated players in the game, the 35-year-old has been a stalwart for Arsenal and helped guide the club to their first UEFA Women's Champions League triumph in 18 years.

As captain, she is the central cog in the Gunners' engine room in midfield, able to dictate tempo, shape transitions and ensure tactical cohesion. Although often described as a quiet, understated leader, her influence is visible in both her composure -- she ranks second this season for pass completion, 89.5% -- and work rate. Without Little's consistency, intelligence and unwavering presence, Arsenal would not have progressed as far as they did last season. -- Keogh

Stat to know: Her 64.9% duel success percentage and her 90.4% pass success percentage were both the highest among midfielders with at least 20 games played in the 2024-25 Women's Super League.

Country: Denmark

Club: Bayern Munich

Age: 33

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: 43 (▼ 1 spot)

Harder is back to her best after a series of injury worries. The 33-year-old is key in the final third and led Bayern for goals (14) last season, helping them clinch back-to-back league titles, while she hit double digits in the league for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

The Denmark captain also works hard off the ball -- she ranked in the top five for touches in the opposition penalty box (113) and tackles in the final third (14) in the Frauen-Bundesliga last season -- has an innate understanding of space, and can progress up field quickly when possession is regained. Her strong performances earned her a deserved Ballon d'Or nomination this year. -- Thakur

Stat to know: She is tied for most UEFA Women's Champions League goals this season with five. She has 45 goals in the last 10 UWCL seasons, the second most in that span.

Country: USA

Club: Chelsea

Age: 21

Position: Winger

2024 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Thompson was arguably the best American player in the NWSL before Chelsea pulled her away from her hometown by paying Angel City a $1.4 million transfer fee. The fee from one of the world's best teams speaks to Thompson's unique ability as a dynamic winger, one who craves running at defenders in the open field and on the edge of the box.

Since not earning the call for last year's Olympics, the 21-year-old Thompson has matured rapidly, and her finishing has grown more clinical. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Her 38.15 touches in the attacking third per 90 minutes played is the fourth best in Women's Super League this season among players with at least nine matches.

Country: France

Club: Lyonnes

Age: 30

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: 16 (▼ 26 spots)

While Diani wasn't quite as productive as last season, she continued to impress in the UWCL with 10 goal contributions (six goals and four assists), including strong showings against Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg and AS Roma. She also scored a crucial goal in the league playoff final against her former side Paris Saint-Germain to help secure OL Lyonnes' 18th league title.

The 30-year-old is effective in 1-v-1 situations on the flanks and although she can be a hit and miss in front of goal, she remains essential for Jonatan Giráldez's side. -- Thakur

Stat to know: 64% of her shots in Première Ligue this season have been on target, the sixth highest in the league.

Country: USA

Club: Manchester United

Age: 29

Position: Goalkeeper

2024 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Could Tullis-Joyce be the next great American goalkeeper? She now has a WSL Golden Glove to her name and guided Manchester United to a spot in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

She also might be the favorite for the USWNT's No. 1 job as the 2027 World Cup approaches. Tullis-Joyce already had the shot-stopping ability. Now, she is adding confidence on the ball and finding her voice as a leader in pressure-packed settings. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Her 65.5% save percentage (19 saves from 29 shots on goal against) is the third best among goalkeepers with at least 10 games in the Women's Super League this season.

Country: Italy

Club: Juventus

Age: 35

Position: Striker

2024 Rank: N/A (★ reentry)

The 35-year-old, who hasn't made ESPN's top 50 since we debuted Women's Rank in 2021, returns after leading Italy to a shock place in the Euro 2025 semifinals this summer. She scored 50% of her country's goals, including a brace against Norway to put them into the final four, and no player won more aerial duels (19) at the tournament.

Girelli also won the Serie A Golden Boot last season, with 19 goals (11 coming this calendar year) and helped Juventus reclaim their title for the first time since 2022. Her world-class aerial ability and linkup play makes her indispensable for club and country. -- Thakur

Stat to know: She became the first Italian to score multiple goals in a UEFA Women's Euro knockout stage match this summer. She had three goals in the Euro (only Spain's Esther González had more with four), the most by any Italy player in a single edition of the competition.

Country: England

Club: Chelsea

Age: 28

Position: Midfielder

2024 Rank: 9 (▼ 30 spots)

She's the heartbeat of England's team, and a double Euros winner. Widely regarded as being one of the best players in the world in her position, Walsh sits just in front of England's back four and dictates tempo.

It's credit to her that teams have been working so hard to shut her down -- they know that if they can get to Walsh, it will go a long way toward stopping the Lionesses from playing. While she helped Chelsea win their domestic treble last season, Walsh is looking to improve her efforts in one area: goals. Both Sarina Wiegman and Chelsea's Sonia Bompastor are encouraging her to shoot more, and with her club side, they're playing her farther forward to increase her threat in and around the box.

"The way I play defensive midfield it is more about breaking lines and trying to break presses, and contributing a little bit more in attack. I'm not known for my big tackles, although I am working on that," Walsh said. "When it opens up, Sonia's encouraged me to take the ball forward, and if I feel like a shot is on, then it's being free to do that." -- Hamilton

Stat to know: She's the only player to start all 10 of Chelsea's matches this season in Women's Super League.

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 19

Position: Midifelder/winger

2024 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

López is established as a regular for club and country, but she is still battling to be considered an undisputed starter for both. At 19, time is on her side, but having made her Barcelona debut at 16, it feels like she is ready for more responsibility.

Technically gifted, with close dribbling skills and an eye for a defense-splitting pass, she is being slightly held back by two things. The first obstacle is that she is vying for a starting berth with the best players in the world. The second is she still doesn't have her best position nailed down. Speaking at Euro 2025, where she scored once for Spain, she said she prefers to play from the left. For Barça, though, she is more commonly used on the right or as a central midfielder. -- Marsden

Stat to know: She had 58 progressive carries this season in Liga F (the most in the competition) and 116 penalty area touches (also the most in Liga F).

Country: USA

Club: Washington Spirit

Age: 23

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: 8 (▼ 29 spots)

Yes, Rodman has battled injuries over the past year. They have limited, but not stopped the U.S. women's national team star.

She needed a mere few minutes in her return in August to remind the world of her greatness when she scored a game-winning goal on a volley at the back post. Then came the pure emotion, which is also part of why Rodman is such a star. She's great 1-v-1 and on the wings, she's clinical in front of goal, she's entertaining, and she just gets stuff done in a way that few others can. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Rodman averaged a 77.8% of aerial duels won this season per 90 minutes in NWSL (including playoffs), which ranks third by a Spirit player (among all positions).

Country: Scotland

Club: Real Madrid

Age: 30

Position: Midfielder/forward

2024 Rank: N/A (★ reentry)

Weir is back to her decisive best after an ACL injury kept her out for most of 2024. She returned to hit double digits for both goals and assists across the league and UWCL last year, and already has 10 goals and two assists this season.

A versatile forward who can play across the front line, she contributes heavily to Real Madrid's front-footed defensive approach and her performances saw her become the first Scotland international to earn a nomination for Ballon d'Or. The 30-year-old scored a brace in Real Madrid's fabulous 3-1 win over Barcelona in March 2025. She recently reached 100 games for her club with 53 goals and 33 assists, which means she averaged 0.86 goal contributions per game. -- Thakur

Stat to know: Weir has outperformed her expected goals, or xG, by 3.2 in Liga F this season, which is the second highest goals above expected in the competition.

Country: Italy

Club: Washington Sprit

Age: 26

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Cantore's arrival in the NWSL was perfectly timed. She parlayed Italy's Euro semifinal run into roaring success in her half-season with the Spirit, eventual NWSL Championship runners-up.

Cantore immediately linked up with Washington's prominent attack and showed how audacious she is, including multiple backheel goals. Cantore's game is where technique meets style. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Cantore ranked fifth on the Washington Spirit in possessions won in attacking third (10). She had an average carry distance of 6.7 meters, which ranked fifth on the team this season in NWSL (average meters carrying ball following pass received).

Country: USA

Club: Lyonnes

Age: 31

Position: Midfielder

2024 Rank: 17 (▼ 17 spots)

Heaps became the first American in the women's game to go straight from high school to the pros as an 18-year-old joining PSG back in 2012, and she remains one of the standard-bearers for Americans abroad as a cerebral midfielder for OL Lyonnes.

Now, with a World Cup title and Olympic gold medal to her name, she's the captain of the USWNT. Heaps is a pure soccer player, the type who wants the ball at her feet and the license to take risks. She can do that from multiple positions in midfield. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Her 108 passes ending in the opponent's half is the most among midfielders in UEFA Women's Champions League this season. Her 163 completed passes in the middle third in UWCL is the third most among midfielders this season.

Country: Sweden

Club: Arsenal

Age: 39

Position: Striker

2024 Rank: N/A (★ reentry)

Had Blackstenius not stepped into the role of Arsenal's super-sub, the club almost certainly would not be European champions. The Sweden international scored only twice in the Champions League last season, but one of those goals became one of the most iconic moments in Arsenal's modern history: The decisive winner against Barcelona in the final that ended an 18-year wait for European glory.

Blackstenius carried that clutch mentality into the domestic campaign as well. She scored five league goals, many of which came in crucial moments, and often after being introduced from the bench. Her ability to change the rhythm of a match and create chances out of nothing at exactly the right moment makes her one of Arsenal's most reliable game changers. -- Keogh

Stat to know: She has five goals in the Women's Super league this season, tied for second most in the league. All 26 of her shots have come from inside the penalty area.

Country: USA

Club: Gotham FC

Age: 30

Position: Midfielder

2024 Rank: 44 (▲ 12 spots)

A healthy Rose Lavelle is arguably the best, most creative player in the U.S. women's national team pool and in the NWSL -- and a healthy Rose Lavelle is what we got in 2025 ... eventually.

Lavelle started the year on the sidelines following ankle surgery, but by summer, she was back in peak form, gliding through opponents' midfields and orchestrating the attack for Gotham FC and the USWNT. She did that in style for the U.S. against Canada, among others this year, and she scored the game-winning goal for Gotham in the NWSL Championship. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Lavelle became the fourth player to score for two different clubs in a NWSL Championship game. (She scored against Gotham in the 2023 final, playing for the Seattle Reign). She was named this year's NWSL Championship MVP. At 30 years, 192 days, Lavelle is the oldest NWSL Championship MVP since Jess McDonald in 2018 with North Carolina.

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 34

Position: Center back

2024 Rank: 40 (▲ 9 spots)

When Paredes eventually retires, Barcelona and Spain will have a huge hole to fill because she remains essential to both teams' defenses. She marshalled Barça to a domestic treble last season -- and a narrow Champions League final defeat -- and helped Spain reach the Euro 2025 final, where they lost to England.

Her authority, leadership and ability on the ball make her a leader in the back line, but her biggest strength is her aerial prowess -- in both boxes. She regularly delivers key goals for club and country, including two already in the Champions League this season. Paredes turned 34 earlier this year, and does not look to be slowing down after penning a new contract with Barça until 2027. -- Marsden

Stat to know: She is one of five players in Liga F with 100-plus progressive passes this season.

Country: England

Club: Chelsea

Age: 22

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Beever-Jones ended last season with nine goals in the WSL, picked up three assists during the Champions League campaign, finished as Chelsea's top scorer and ranked fifth in the Golden Boot race. She delivered a true breakout season since graduating from the academy.

With star striker Sam Kerr sidelined with a long-term injury, Beever-Jones had a golden opportunity to step into a larger role and prove she could be a regular in Sonia Bompastor's starting XI. And she seized it with confidence. Her reliability, movement and clinical finishing quickly became essential to Chelsea's unbeaten run, while she also earned her place in the England setup.

She netted a hat trick within 30 minutes during her first senior start at Wembley Stadium in the UEFA Nations League and was then named in the squad for her first major tournament at Euro 2025. And though she struggled for minutes, she ended the season as England's top goal scorer with six goals in 10 games. -- Keogh

Stat to know: She has nine Women's Super League goals this calendar year; no other Chelsea player has more than five in that span. Her four game-winning goals in 2025 are tied for the most in the WSL in that span.

Country: England

Club: Brighton (on loan from Arsenal)

Age: 19

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: N/A (★ Debut)

In 2025, Agyemang has experienced just about every soccer emotion possible. The teenage striker scored just 41 seconds into her England debut in April, when she came off the bench against Belgium to score a remarkable volley. She was on loan at Brighton from Arsenal at the time, and her form forced her way onto the England squad for the Euros. There she scored a vital equalizer against Sweden in the quarterfinals, and then slotted another equalizer as a last-gasp 96th minute goal against Italy in the semifinal.

Her status as a Lioness heroine was then secure. "She has something special," England coach Sarina Wiegman said. "She's only 19 years old, she's very mature, she knows exactly what she has to do."

She was crowned Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2025, but the year ended in heartbreak, as she picked up an ACL injury while on England duty against Australia in October. -- Hamilton

Stat to know: Agyemang finds big scoring chances -- she is one of three players in the Women's Super League this season to average 0.25 xG per shot (minimum of 10 shots).

Country: USA

Club: Portland Thorns

Age: 26

Position: Midfielder

2024 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Coffey has emerged as the American regista, or deep-lying playmaker, bringing a level of sophistication to the position for the USWNT that we haven't seen since the late glory days of Lauren Holiday. Even that is a stretch comparison, because Coffey is more of a proper No. 6 defensive midfielder.

She brings playmaking to the wrecking ball defensive prowess that Julie Ertz brought to the position. One executive in ESPN's annual anonymous NWSL GM survey said Coffey is a top-five player in the world. She hasn't landed quite so high in her debut on our list, but a higher ranking is there for the taking in the future. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Coffey led the NWSL with 206 recoveries. This was her second season with 200-plus recoveries (she had 202 in 2023). In the last three seasons, only two other players have recorded 200-plus recoveries twice.

Country: Japan

Club: Manchester City

Age: 28

Position: Midfielder

2024 Rank: 14 (▼ 13 spots)

Hasegawa has been one of the best midfielders in women's soccer for a while. The Japan international was voted in the PFA Team of the Year for the third consecutive year and was also voted Manchester City's Player of the Season in 2024-25. Her ability to influence games in all phases of play makes her a dream player for any manager.

This season under new Man City manager Nils Nielsen, she has been playing in a more advanced role, allowing her to influence play in the attacking third, and she has 15 touches in the opposition penalty box, just six less than her tally from last season. Meanwhile, no player has more through balls (5) or interceptions (17) in the WSL. -- Thakur

Stat to know: Hasegawa gets it done on both sides of the pitch: She is one of three players in the Women's Super League this season with 25-plus tackles, 15-plus interceptions and 50-plus progressive passes.

Country: Jamaica

Club: Manchester City

Age: 28

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: 6 (▼ 20 spots)

Consistently one of the most impressive strikers in the women's game, Shaw once again underlined her elite status by claiming the WSL Golden Boot last season (alongside Alessia Russo) with an outstanding 12 goals in 14 appearances. Her impact is even more remarkable when you consider that she was sidelined for over a third of the campaign through injury, depriving Manchester City of their most reliable and explosive attacking option.

Comfortable scoring with her left foot, right foot, or head, the Jamaica international is tough to contain. Her physicality inside the penalty area regularly overwhelms defenders, forcing teams into making last-ditch tackles or fouls, cementing her reputation as one of Europe's most formidable goal scorers. -- Keogh

Stat to know: She has the most shots (116), shots on goal (42), expected goals (20.54), game-winning goals (8) and game-result-changing goals (10) in WSL since last season.

Country: Germany

Club: Bayern Munich

Age: 25

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

The 25-year-old winger has spearheaded the attack for both club and country, consistently driving forward with the ball at her feet, and she helped Germany reach the semifinals of Euro 2025.

Between October and November, she recorded at least one goal contribution in 11 straight games for club and country between October and November this year, and has been clutch in big games, picking up three assists in Bayern's 3-2 comeback win against Arsenal in the UWCL. The fact that she is the only player across Europe's top five leagues to have 10-plus assists in the league (11) shows how important she is. -- Thakur

Stat to know: She has 17 assists in 35 career UEFA Women's Champions League, the second most in the tournament since the start of the 2020-21 season -- only Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí (18 assists in 52 games) has more in this span.

Country: Germany

Club: Lyonnes

Age: 23

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Brand exploded onto the international scene this summer when she helped Germany reach the semifinals of Euro 2025. The 23-year-old recorded a goal contribution in all three group stage games, finishing the tournament with two goals and two assists.

Meanwhile, she continued to grow at OL Lyonnes after a big move from VfL Wolfsburg this summer. The electric winger is a threat with her speed and ball carrying, and she has added defensive steel and off-the-ball work rate to her toolbox. -- Thakur

Stat to know: No player at Euro 2025 won more fouls (13) or tackles (12) than Brand.

Country: USA

Club: Arsenal

Age: 27

Position: Fullback

2024 Rank: 34 (▲ 11 spots)

The top-ranked American on our list joined elite company earlier this year as a UEFA Champions League winner. Fox became just the sixth American to win a UEFA Women's Champions League title, and she did it as an integral part of the Arsenal defense that shut out Barcelona in the final.

Even beyond that, it's safe to say her move abroad has been a smashing success, having earned a spot in the PFA Team of the Year, the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season and her first Ballon d'Or nomination. Fox has a legitimate case to being the top fullback in the world. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Her 199 completed passes into attacking third is the second most in the Women's Super League this season (after Mariona Caldentey with 292).

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 26

Position: Fullback

2024 Rank: 20 (▼ 2 spots)

She is a manager's dream given how she can adapt to different roles. As well as being able to play on the right or left of the back four, she is also able to be the classic overlapping fullback, which is how she is best known, or take on a slightly more defensive role.

For example, after left back Esmee Brugts was given more attacking freedom, Batlle has taken a step back, providing support for the defense and the midfield without losing her offensive edge. Disappointing defeats in the Champions League and Euro 2025 finals will likely spur her on to get even better over the next year, too. -- Marsden

Stat to know: She is the defender with the most passes made in the attacking third in UEFA Women's Champions League since the start of the last season with 225 passes (no other UWCL defender has more than 215 in this span).

Country: Germany

Club: Gotham FC

Age: 35

Position: Goalkeeper

2024 Rank: 25 (▲ 4 spots)

Goalkeepers have the thankless task of being remembered for their mistakes. Berger is the exception as the keeper who both makes thrilling saves, even if she also takes risks on the ball.

There is seemingly no situation that makes Berger uncomfortable, even as she gets closed down by a pressing forward right in front of her own net. A backheel spin-turn? Sure. Follow it up with a fingertip save near the top corner? You bet. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Her 11 shutouts in the 2025 NWSL regular season were the second most by a goalkeeper, trailing only Kansas City's Lorena, whose 14 shutouts were a league record. Berger kept a clean sheet in two playoff games this year, tying the record for most games without allowing a goal in a single postseason by a goalkeeper.

Country: Brazil

Club: Orlando Pride

Age: 39

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: 26 (▲ 6 spots)

This isn't a name-recognition vote. For as long as Marta is playing, she belongs in the conversation among the world's elite. At 39, the six-time world player of the year has the individual brilliance and magic that makes her the greatest of all time.

Go watch her dogged performance in November's NWSL quarterfinal if you have any doubts -- she still executes on a vision unlike any other player. There might have been questions about her future a few years ago, but a rejuvenated Marta looks ready to play a role for Brazil on home soil at the 2027 World Cup. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: At 39 years old, Marta's team-leading 39 chances created in the regular season were also tied for fourth most by any NWSL player. Since 2016, the only player 39 years or older to even come close to producing that many chances is Christine Sinclair, who had exactly 23 chances created in back-to-back years (2023, 2024).

Country: England

Club: Arsenal

Age: 27

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

If you need someone to deliver in a pressure moment, give Kelly a call. Her penalty run-up is iconic: the raised knee, the hop, the skip and then a rocket of a strike. After scoring the winner against Germany in the Euro 2022 final, Kelly was England's heroine again in the Euros this summer.

Kelly teed up both equalizers against Sweden and then slotted a 119th minute winner against Italy -- converting the rebound off her own saved penalty. And then came the moment against Spain, as she went through the familiar routine and hammered home the tournament-clinching penalty. "If that's a story to tell someone who maybe experiences something the same, tough times don't last," Kelly said after the final. "Just around the corner was a Champions League final, won that. Then a Euros final, won that. Thank you to everyone that wrote me off, I'm grateful."

That's all that after a roller-coaster 2024-25 season where she spoke about how she was contemplating leaving the sport behind when in a tough spot with Manchester City and ended up winning the Champions League with Arsenal and starring for the Lionesses. -- Hamilton

Stat to know: Her game-winning goal (at 118:53) against Italy in 2025 Euro semifinals is the latest game-winning goal in tournament history. She also scored the latest goal in Women's Euro history, regardless of round or impact on the score.

Country: France

Club: San Diego Wave FC

Age: 28

Position: Winger

2024 Rank: 29 (⇔ ▲ 11 spots)

Cascarino made her name in Lyon, winning six UEFA Champions League crowns, and she brought all that magic to San Diego in her decision to leave France last year. Cascarino was the NWSL co-leader this season with six assists and finished fourth in the league in chances created (45), per TruMedia.

The 28-year-old is an electric winger in her prime who can dice up defenders on the wing and whip in sensational crosses. Cascarino recently showed just how important she is in those small-sided battles when she helped the Wave win the World Sevens title. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: She was tied for most goals on her team this season. Though San Diego only played one game in the playoffs, what makes Cascarino's play impressive is that she was one of two players in the NWSL this season with five-plus goals and five-plus assists in the regular season and playoffs.

Country: England

Club: Arsenal

Age: 28

Position: Center back

2024 Rank: N/A (★ reentry)

Williamson secured a unique place in English sporting history over the past year. Having skippered Arsenal to that incredible Champions League win over Barcelona, spearheading a defense that didn't commit a single foul in the final, she then led England to their second Euros title in three years, becoming the first England soccer captain to win two major international trophies.

However, Williamson has barely played since, still recovering from a knee injury she picked up during the tournament. She's been named in FIFPRO's Women's World 11 as she proved once again she is the complete defender: great in the air, an ability to split a team with a long-arching pass and a wonderful tackler. -- Hamilton

Stat to know: Her 67% duel success percentage in the Women's Super League was the third highest among English players with at least 15 games played in 2024-25.

Country: France

Club: Chelsea

Age: 25

Position: Fullback/winger

2024 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Although Baltimore did not make headlines for her goals last season, she was vital to Chelsea's domestic dominance, with her six assists provided creativity and drive to a team stacked with talent.

Capable of operating anywhere along the left flank as a winger, fullback, wing back, or midfielder, the France international consistently excelled in both attacking and defensive phases, giving Chelsea balance, width and control across the pitch while neutralizing opposition threats. She ranks highly among fullbacks for carries, progressive passes and overall involvement in build-up play. These qualities made her indispensable to the Blues' record-breaking campaign. -- Keogh

Stat to know: Only three more players have more "Big Chances Created" than Baltimore's four in the Women's Super League this season.

Country: Norway

Club: Barcelona

Age: 30

Position: Winger

2024 Rank: 4 (▼ 11)

Graham Hansen has been one of the game's most underrated players over the last decade, but 15th is probably about right this year based on her form. It was always going to be difficult to maintain the numbers she posted in 2023-24 (40 goal contributions in 25 Liga F games), but she remains good for a goal or an assist in nearly every game.

She is still capable of breezing past opponents, reaching the byline and creating something from nothing. Testament to that is the fact she remains an ever-present on the right wing for Spanish champions Barça and Norway, which she helped reach the quarterfinals of Euro 2025. -- Marsden

Stat to know: She is one of five players with four-plus goals and four-plus assists in Liga F this season. Of those, Hansen (30) is the only one older than 23.

Country: Colombia

Club: Real Madrid

Age: 20

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: 11 (▼ 3 spots)

Caicedo has been one of the best young players in women's soccer, finishing behind Barcelona's Vicky Lopez for the inaugural Kopa Trophy (best U21 player) at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. She was at the forefront of Colombia's charge to the Copa América final this summer, scoring and assisting in a thrilling final against Brazil, and finished the campaign with four goals.

The 20-year-old recently signed a long-term deal with Real Madrid, keeping her at the club until 2031, and has a knack of stepping up in big games. Indeed, she scored against Arsenal in the UWCL last season and assisted the winner in Madrid's historic first El Clásico win over Barcelona in March. Caicedo finished the 2024-25 season with 14 goals and nine assists in all competitions, but she had the most completed take-ons (73) and progressive carries (124) in Liga F last season. -- Thakur

Stat to know: Caicedo averages 0.63 goal contributions per 90 minutes played this season in all club competitions, the third highest of any Real Madrid player.

Country: England

Club: Chelsea

Age: 34

Position: Fullback

2024 Rank: 27 (▲ 14 spots)

It's rare that England manager Sarina Wiegman singles out a player for praise. So when she described Bronze as "one of a kind" after England's nerve-wracking Euro 2025 win over Sweden, we took note. In that match, Bronze scored the first of England's two goals, strapped up her own thigh in extra time, then untaped it seconds before slamming home a penalty in the shootout.

After England beat Spain in the tournament's final, Bronze revealed she had played the whole tournament with a fractured tibia. "What defines her is that resilience, that fight," Wiegman said. Bronze was instrumental as England won the Euros last summer and proved again why she is a modern great defender. -- Hamilton

Stat to know: Last season, Bronze had five goal contributions in the Women's Super League, which was tied for third most among all defenders. Of the five players with five-plus goal contributions, Bronze was the only one older than 29.

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 24

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

If you see Pina cutting in on her right foot and winding up to shoot, the chances are it's too late to stop her. There are few better finishers in the game than the Barça forward, especially from distance, and she demonstrated that at Euro 2025 with two long rangers curled into the top corner. "It's her trademark goal," teammate Alexia Putellas told ESPN.

Now 24, and after time on loan at Sevilla and in and out of the Barça side, she has established herself on the left of the Catalan side's attack. As she approaches the peak years of her career, the next challenge is to take her game to the next level by scoring more goals, making an impact in the big games and winning more trophies. -- Marsden

Stat to know: She is one of three players with 20+ goals and 10+ assists in Liga F since the start of last season. She's also the player with most shots (144) in Liga F since 2024-25.

Country: Haiti

Club: Lyonnes

Age: 22

Position: Midfielder

2024 Rank: 21 (▲ 10 spots)

Dumornay has grown in stature after bursting onto the scene as a 19-year-old at the 2023 Women's World Cup for Haiti. Last season, she finished as OL Lyonnes' top goal scorer in the French league with 15 goals even though she's not a striker, helping them to win another title.

Her explosive brand of soccer, flair and ability to generate chances from nothing allows her to shine on the biggest stages. She was voted the UWCL Young Player of the Year and named in the UWCL Team of the Season in the 2024-25 season, while no U21 player had more goals (15) or goal contributions (21) across the top five European leagues last season. -- Thakur

Stat to know: Last season, her 21 goal contributions in the French Première Ligue were the second most of any player.

Country: Poland

Club: Barcelona

Age: 29

Position: Striker

2024 Rank: 22 (▲ 12 spots)

Pajor has the killer scoring instinct Barcelona lacked. The Polish striker has a cutting edge in front of goal matched by very few in the game. That was on show in the 4-0 Clásico win over Real Madrid in November when she netted twice -- and had two more goals ruled out. She managed an incredible 43 goals in her first season at Barça after joining from Wolfsburg, winning Liga F, the Copa de la Reina and the Supercopa de España, but losing in the Champions League final.

However, it's her achievements internationally that made her 2025 so special. After leading Poland to their first European Championships, she scored in a 3-2 win over Denmark, marking a historic first win in the Euros for her country. -- Marsden

Stat to know: She leads all players in UEFA Women's Champions League with 20 goals over the last four seasons, and she is Barcelona's top leading scorer in 2025-26 with 15 goals in 17 games (all competitions).

Country: Zambia

Club: Orlando Pride

Age: 25

Position: Striker

2024 Rank: 3 (▼ spots)

Banda's 2025 season was cut short in 2025 due to injury, and her absence from the Orlando Pride further illustrated her importance. She has both the ability to be a hold-up forward who can combine with Marta and other playmakers, and a vertical forward who gets behind defenses who dare to play with a high line.

She's equally capable of resourceful, effective finishes as she is an eye-popping, highlight-reel goal, and she is one of a few players in the NWSL right now whose name on or off the team sheet completely changes how an opponent needs to prepare. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Banda was ruled out for the season after suffering an injury on Aug. 16, but despite missing 10 regular-season games, she still finished as Orlando Pride's top scorer with eight goals -- four more than any other player.

Country: Spain

Club: Gotham FC

Age: 33

Position: Striker

2024 Rank: 50 (▲ 42 spots)

Is there anything Esther doesn't or can't do? She's the forward who drops between her center backs not out of desperation, but by design. She's the shorter player who somehow rises to finish goals with her head regularly.

The Spanish international dragged Gotham through some tougher stretches this season, helping the squad win both the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup and the NWSL Championship. Esther nearly had an NWSL Golden Boot and a Euro title to go along with those honors, too. She's a forward who is far more than just a goal scorer; Esther is a player who sees the game holistically.

After barely making our list in 2024, Esther earns the distinction of jumping the most places of anyone making back-to-back appearances on ESPN FC Women's Rank. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: González not only led Gotham FC in goals (13) in the 2025 regular season, but she scored in four straight games this year. That is the longest scoring streak by any player on Gotham FC since the team rebranded from Sky Blue FC in 2021. She also had 35.1% of Gotham's goals, which was the highest goal share by any player in the NWSL this season.

Country: England

Club: Chelsea

Age: 25

Position: Goalkeeper

2024 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

This year, Hampton showed exactly why she deserved to win the inaugural Yashin Trophy at the 2025 Ballon d'Or. She picked up the WSL's Golden Glove (alongside Man United's Phallon Tullis-Joyce) during a treble-winning season for Chelsea and then helped England claim Euro 2025 with key performances in two penalty shootout victories -- notably denying both Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmatí in the final to secure the trophy.

She lands in our top 50 after undoubtedly her most assertive year yet, which reinforced her reputation as one of the most reliable goalkeepers around. Indeed, her performances were crucial to keeping Chelsea competitive across all fronts, and she produced decisive saves throughout the FA Cup and League Cup campaigns. She also started every game in the league and kept 13 clean sheets, conceding only 13 goals. -- Keogh

Stat to know: She leads Women's Super League this calendar year in clean sheets (11) and save percentage (83.3%).

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 27

Position: Midfielder

2024 Rank: 18 (▲ 12 spots)

Many people would tell you that Guijarro should be higher than sixth. Former Spain coach Montse Tomé says she's "humble, hardworking and the best in her position in the world." Teammate Vicky López says she is "underrated," although that she can also be "complicated" to play with.

"She plays passes that only she sees, so sometimes you're not even expecting them," López explained in the summer. "She doesn't make easy passes. Every pass is forward, with precision and meaning."

In a world where goals and assists are valued most, Guijarro -- who has also scored important goals in her career -- sails under the radar as a deeper midfielder, but no one doubts how important she remains to Barcelona and Spain's continued success. -- Marsden

Stat to know: She's the only player to average more than 100 touches per game in UEFA Women's Champions League matches in 2025 (104.4).

Country: Malawi

Club: Kansas City Current

Age: 27

Position: Striker

2024 Rank: 19 (▲ 14 spots)

Back-to-back MVP honors for the first time in NWSL history and back-to-back Golden Boots rightfully land Chawinga among the top five players globally. No player in the NWSL, or arguably the world, changes games the way that Chawinga does.

In 2025, despite battling injury, she added a layer of consistency and maturity to her 15-goal output. Chawinga is the ultimate cheat code, especially on counterattacks, and she strikes fear in any defender. She's a humble star, too, the type of forward willing to track back into her own box to defend as much as she is lurking around the opponent's goal. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Chawinga led the NWSL with six game-winning goals in the regular season in 2025. Since she joined NWSL in 2024, her 35 goals in the regular season are 13 more than any other player.

Country: England

Club: Arsenal

Age: 26

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: N/A (★ reentry)

Russo has cemented her place among the elite soccer players of her generation. Her impact last season was immense, and she played a pivotal role in guiding Arsenal to their first Champions League triumph in 18 years -- finishing with the second-highest goal tally in the competition. She repeatedly delivered when it mattered, showcasing a rare blend of technical sharpness and composure.

Russo's versatility makes her especially valuable. Her ability to operate both as a traditional striker and as an attacking midfielder gave Arsenal crucial tactical flexibility, allowing her to influence build-up play as well as finish chances. This made her arguably the team's most indispensable player throughout the campaign.

Ranked third in Ballon d'Or voting, Russo completed the season as joint-top goal scorer in the Women's Super League (WSL) with 12 goals in 21 games. Her influence extended to the international stage as well and she was central to England's effort in retaining their crown at Euro 2025, further proving how essential she is to every side she represents. -- Keogh

Stat to know: She has the most goals this calendar year by a Women's Super League player, both in league play and UEFA club competitions (18).

Country: Spain

Club: Arsenal

Age: 29

Position: Forward

2024 Rank: 7 (▲ 4 spots)

Leaving Barcelona for Arsenal was a risky decision, but it's one that has allowed Caldentey to flourish. At Barça she was a key player despite never really being considered a star, a tag that's duly been given to her at Arsenal after a stellar first season in England. Not only was she named the best player in the WSL last year, she also scored eight goals to help the Gunners win an improbable Champions League trophy, beating former team Barça in the final.

She took that form into the Euros with Spain, putting La Roja ahead in the final against England, but a penalty shootout defeat against the Lionesses ended her hopes of becoming a European champion for club and country in the same year. -- Marsden

Stat to know: Her 57 chances created this calendar year in the Women's Super League are 17 more than any other player.

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 31

Position: Midfielder

2024 Rank: 13 (▲ 11 spots)

Putellas was No. 1 on the 2022 edition of ESPN FC Women's Rank before injuries left her off in 2023 entirely, and she came awfully close to reclaiming the top spot this year again.

After tearing her ACL in 2022, she suffered a series of lingering injuries upon her return in 2023, but has refound some of her best form over the last 12 months. She registered 27 goal contributions in 24 Liga F appearances as Barça won the title last season. What's more, she starred for Spain at Euro 2025. In Switzerland, she scored three goals and had four assists, although the tournament ended in heartbreak for her as Spain lost the final to England on penalties.

In that sense, it was actually a year of disappointments for Putellas, who was also part of the Barça side that lost the Champions League final -- a credit to her excellence and high standards. -- Marsden

Stat to know: She has the most UEFA Women's Champions League goal involvements in 2025 with 11 (four goals, seven assists).

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 27

Position: Midfielder

2024 Rank: 1 (⇔ same position)

Bonmatí's 2025 ended on a low note with a broken leg sustained in Spain training that will rule her out until at least April. However, prior to sustaining the injury, she had already done enough to top ESPN's list for a third successive year after another 12 months packed with standout performances for club and country.

What is remarkable about Bonmatí is her consistency in big games. She recovered from viral meningitis to play a major role for Spain in the knockout stages of Euro 2025, producing an inspired backheel assist in the quarterfinal and the match-winning goal from the tightest of angles in the semifinal win over Germany. "Most players in that position wouldn't even think about shooting and automatically cross," former Barça teammate and England midfielder Keira Walsh said of the goal. "But I've played with Aitana a lot and I know that she's always thinking about things that other players don't."

Bonmatí was later named Player of the Tournament despite a penalty shootout defeat in the final to England. Those performances in Switzerland came after another trophy-laden season with Barça, where she won Liga F, the Copa de la Reina and the Supercopa de España, and even the Champions League final defeat to Arsenal came with the consolation of her being named the Player of the Tournament as well.

After breaking her leg last month, she missed Spain's UEFA Nations League triumph over Germany. By that point, though, she had already helped La Roja reach that final in yet another year when her dependability saw her stand above her peers. For all that she has won, she remains as determined as ever to keep moving forward, often using setbacks as motivation. Defeats in the Champions League and Euro 2025 finals, coupled with a broken leg, then, should serve as a warning to opponents when she returns to the pitch in 2026.

"Honestly, I felt it was time to slow down," she said after the injury. "I did consider it, but I didn't do it, and life has brought me to a sudden halt. I am convinced that it will serve as a learning experience. I will be back." -- Marsden

Stat to know: Bonmatí was the third-highest shot-creating actions per 90 minutes in Liga F last season. The only players that had more than Bonmatí's 7.5 SCA/90 mins were Clàudia Pina (8.3) and Caroline Graham Hansen (8.6), both of whom are the strikers for Barcelona in charge of scoring the chances Bonmatí creates. In addition, she is one of two players in the last three Liga F seasons with 25-plus goals and 20-plus assists (the other is Graham Hansen).

The ranking methodology and voting panel explained

Although Aitana Bonmatí again repeats as our No. 1, this was one of our most competitive editions of ESPN FC Women's Rank since we first launched this top-50 list back in 2021.

This year, eight different players received No. 1 votes and, in fact, the player who received the most No. 1 votes was not Bonmatí but her Spanish teammate Mariona Caldentey, who was voted as the top choice on eight of our voting panel's ballots. Bonmatí received six votes for the top spot. Another Spanish and Barcelona player, Alexia Putellas, received four No. 1 votes.

So why did Caldentey fall to third in our overall ranking despite topping the most ballots? Bonmatí was consistently higher on average across the submitted ballots -- even when she wasn't at No. 1, she was near the top.

Using a ranked ballot, we asked our voting panel of 25 women's soccer experts from around the world to pick their top 50 players of 2025: a No. 1 vote was worth 50 points, and each No. 50 vote was worth one point. At the end, we tallied up the points from all the ballots to get our list -- and Bonmatí again came out on top.

This is Bonmatí's third consecutive year topping ESPN FC Women's Rank. You can see our previous lists here: 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021.

Our voting panel was made up of 25 experts to ensure an accurate final ranking:

• Vlatko Andonovski (Kansas City Current sporting director; former U.S. national team coach)

• Lesle Gallimore (Seattle Reign FC general manager; former University of Washington coach)

• Mark Parsons (sporting director for Angel City FC; former coach of the Dutch national team, the Washington Spirit and the Portland Thorns)

• Denise Reddy (assistant coach of the U.S. women's national team; former assistant at Chelsea and the Washington Spirit)

• Antonio Contreras (head coach of Chivas; former head coach of Atletico Madiod and Real Betis)

• Jimmy Coenraets (head coach of the Utah Royals; former head coach of Oud-Heverlee Leuven)

• Yael Averbuch West (general manager of Gotham FC; former player for the U.S. national team)

• Natalia Astrain (soccer commentator for ESPN's UEFA Women's Champions League coverage; former coach of FC Barcelona and the U17 USWNT)

• Sam Mewis (commentator; former World Cup champion and NWSL champion with the USWNT and North Carolina Courage; No. 1 on ESPN FC Women's Rank in 2021)

• Emma Byrne (commentator; former UEFA Champions League winner with Arsenal and former member of Ireland national team)

• Janelly Farías (commentator; former player for Mexico national team and Club América)

• Cristina Alexander (commentator and host of Futbol W on ESPN+; former ESPN correspondent covering Mexican soccer)

• Maria Tikas (journalist covering Spanish soccer for Sport)

• Sophie Downey (journalist covering WSL for The Guardian)

• Ameé Ruszkai (journalist covering WSL and UWCL for Goal)

• Suzy Wrack (journalist covering women's soccer at The Guardian)

• Mayca Jiménez (journalist covering soccer for Dazn; formerly AS and Relevo)

• Samantha Lewis (journalist covering women's soccer for The Guardian and ABC Australia)

• Yash Thakur (ESPN journalist on women's soccer in Europe and the UK)

• Angela Christian-Wilkes (co-host of ESPN Australia women's soccer podcast "The Far Post")

• Marissa Lordanic (ESPN Australia editor and co-host of "The Far Post")

• Audrey de Ridder (ESPN Netherlands editor, writer and presenter)

• Emily Keogh (ESPN's lead journalist for UEFA Women's Champions League and the WSL)

• Jeff Kassouf (ESPN's lead journalist for the U.S. women's national team and NWSL)

• Caitlin Murray (ESPN senior editor; former reporter and book author covering U.S. women's soccer)