Open Extended Reactions

The Portland Thorns have fired head coach Rob Gale, multiple sources told ESPN.

Gale took over as head coach midway through the 2024 NWSL season following a strong run as interim head coach. The Thorns finished sixth last year, losing to NJ/NY Gotham FC in the semifinals.

- Gotham rides series of magic moments to win NWSL Championship

- Emotional Rodman: Not myself in NWSL final loss

This year was Gale's only full season in charge. The Thorns finished third in the league with an 11-7-8 (W-D-L) record and 40 pts. They defeated the San Diego Wave in a quarterfinal before falling to the Washington Spirit in the semifinal.

Portland endured a rollercoaster year of results that were impacted by injuries and absences.

Rob Gale led the Portland Thorns to the NWSL semifinals this year. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Three potential starters suffered season-ending knee injuries in preseason, and star forward Sophia Wilson was on maternity leave the entire season.

After the Thorns' semifinal loss on Nov. 15, captain Sam Coffey said she was proud of the squad, and that she wants to see more consistency from the team going forward.

"I think the word that comes to mind immediately is consistency," Coffey said. "I think we are so capable of being electric, especially at home. I think we could be a little bit more durable on the road; I think that showed today in some ways.

"We have too much talent to not be more consistent with our performances, and I mean that just top to bottom as an organization. I think we can do better to be committed to just showing up every day, being consistent in our details, in the way we perform, the way we train.

"Obviously, there's always going to be ebbs and flows to a season, but when I reflect, I'm so proud of how we finished, even though today didn't go the way we wanted it to. But I think going forward, us just growing and being more consistent in our performances is the biggest thing."