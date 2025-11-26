WSL clubs furious over 'unprofessional' cup draw run by influencer

Open Extended Reactions

The Women's League Cup held its quarterfinal draw on Tuesday. Molly Darlington - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

Women's Super League (WSL) clubs were left furious over "unprofessional" League Cup draw which included numerous dismissive comments, sexual references and a ball being mistakenly put back into the bag.

The quarterfinal and semifinal draw for the cup competition was hosted by influencer GK Barry and her footballer girlfriend, Portsmouth player Ella Rutherford, and was broadcast live on TikTok.

Sources have told ESPN that comments made by Barry, 26, including "I don't know what that means" when Rutherford stated that Chelsea would play away from home, admitted she did not know how the draw worked, asked how good teams were and asked what colours Chelsea and Liverpool play in, were "unprofessional" with one ESPN source admitting that it was "embarrassing" the integrity of the draw and competition.

Barry pulled a ball out of the bag before mistakenly putting it back in, only to pull it out again and say: "Am I allowed to do that? I've done it now, it's too late. Oh I picked up the same ball."

A source told ESPN that the adjudicator who was present during the draw confirmed that the ball Barry pulled was the same number on both occasions, otherwise the draw would've been restarted.

Several jokes were made throughout the draw, a handful with a lewd sexual nature that a source said were "inappropriate" for the younger audience.

A source told ESPN that the league has issued an apology to Tottenham Hotspur for Barry's use of "What do we think of Tottenham?" referencing an anti-Spurs chant used by some Arsenal fans.

A club has also requested to review the draw footage, which is not available to the public, a source told ESPN.

The quarterfinal matches will be played across the weekend of Dec. 19-21 , while the semifinals will be played on Jan. 21-22.

Women's League Cup quarterfinal draw:

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United vs. Manchester City