Bayern Munich star Michael Olise would be a "dream" signing for Liverpool, while rising LaLiga star Rodrigo Mendoza has caught Arsenal's attention. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Michael Olise has registered nine goals and nine assists for Bayern Munich so far this season. Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

- Liverpool view Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise as a "dream" option for the future, according to Florian Plettenberg. However, the Sky Sports Deutschland reporter adds that there is no planned offer from the Premier League champions for the 23-year-old at this stage. Bayern are not willing to open to talks regarding the France international, who doesn't have a release clause and isn't inclined to leave the Bavarians. The Reds are instead focused on AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.

- Arsenal are "closely monitoring" Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza and are weighing up a future move for the 20-year-old, the Daily Telegraph reports. The Spain under-21 international is wanted by several clubs following a strong start to the season with the newly-promoted side. The Gunners have been tracking Mendoza's progress closely, who has a €20 million release clause in his contract. As things stand, he is more likely to leave Elche next summer, rather than in January.

- There is "concrete interest" in Harry Kane from Barcelona, according to BILD reporter Christian Falk. The Bayern Munich striker has been in the form of his life this season, having already scored 14 goals in 11 Bundesliga matches. With Barca looking to replace the outgoing Robert Lewandowski next summer, Kane is one of several strikers on the Spanish club's shortlist. As per Falk, no talks have taken place at this stage between Barca and the player's representatives.

- Chelsea are looking into a double signing from Porto that could see them bring in striker Samu Aghehowa and midfielder Victor Froholdt for a combined £133m, according to TEAMtalk. Tottenham Hotspur and Atlético Madrid are also looking at the pair, which could lead to the Blues moving quickly for them. Even so, Porto don't want to let Samu leave halfway through the season, so the 21-year-old's release clause would have to be triggered for a move to happen, while an "irresistible offer" for Froholdt could be accepted.

- There is more discussion about Antoine Semenyo's future, as talkSPORT have suggested that Manchester City could make a move for the Bournemouth winger with Pep Guardiola feeling that there is an over-reliance on Erling Haaland to score the goals at the Etihad. Semenyo will have a £60mrelease clause become active in January, and the 25-year-old was described as "an extraordinary player" by Guardiola earlier this month.

- It will likely take around £80m for Vinícius Júnior to leave Real Madrid in the summer with Liverpool and Manchester United among the clubs interested in the winger. (Football Insider)

- Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has turned down Fenerbahçe's concrete interest in a January transfer, as the 37-year-old wants to at least stay with the Blaugrana until the summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Manchester United have enquired about Roma right-back Zeki Çelik, 28, who is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a European club from January onwards. (TEAMtalk)

- There is currently no agreement between Juventus are Weston McKennie's agents over a new contract. Several MLS clubs are monitoring the situation with interest. (Nicolò Schira)

- Manchester United will assess loan options for Diego León, Sékou Koné and Ayden Heaven ahead of the January transfer window. (Daily Mail)

- Looking ahead to the summer, Manchester United want to sign a centre-back in addition to renewing Harry Maguire's contract. (TEAMtalk)

- Roma have renewed their interest in Breel Embolo despite the striker joining Stade Rennais in the summer. (L'Equipe)

- Nottingham Forest could reignite their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion's versatile midfielder Jack Hinshelwood in January. (Daily Mail)

- Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure's agent, Gordon Stipic, has received enquiries from Premier League clubs ready to offer up to €35m for the 19-year-old as early as the winter window. (Florian Plettenberg)

- West Ham United and every Bundesliga club other than Bayern Munich is interested in VfL Bochum defensive midfielder Cajetan Lenz. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Lorenzo Insigne could join Lazio before Christmas with the winger currently a free agent. (Calciomercato)

- West Ham United are considering AC Milan striker Santiago Giménez. The Hammers will face competition from Brentford and Sunderland. (TEAMtalk)

- Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are "keeping tabs" on Everton midfielder James Garner, whose current contract expires next year. (talkSPORT)

- Federico Chiesa is emerging as a January transfer target for Inter Milan, AC Milan and Roma. (Ekrem Konur)

- Crystal Palace may be unable to convince Jean-Philippe Mateta to sign a new contract at the club amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur. (Football Insider)

- West Ham United are currently "pushing" for Niclas Füllkrug to leave the club permanently in January. They plan to reinvest any funds raised back into the squad, as the Hammers are looking to recruit one or two new forwards. (Sky Germany)