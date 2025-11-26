World Cup 2026: Why England are unlikely to face France until final - and are on course for Lionel Messi

Frank Leboeuf and Craig Burley question England's place as second favourites in the bookmakers' odds to win the 2026 World Cup. (1:33)

England will enter next week's 2026 World Cup draw with a rare strategic advantage -- and the respite of knowing meetings with Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal may have to wait.

As one of FIFA's top four ranked teams, the Three Lions are guaranteed their own side of a newly-introduced tennis-style bracket, and that placement locks in when they can and cannot meet their biggest rivals in the tournament if they win their group.

FIFA confirmed on Tuesday that the four highest-ranked nations -- Spain, Argentina, France and England -- will be placed in separate sections of the 2026 draw. If all four run the table in the group stage, they will be kept apart until the semifinals in the expanded June 11-July 19 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Fourth-seeded England are "paired" with third-ranked France in opposite halves of the bracket, meaning a meeting between them would only be possible in the final at MetLife Stadium - avoiding a repeat of their quarterfinal clash in Qatar.

However, England could face European champions Spain or world champions Argentina - themselves paired and kept apart until July 19 - one round earlier, in the semifinals.

Again, these scenarios, in which the highest-ranked teams effectively anchor four separate mini-tournaments on the road to the semis, only apply if all four top their groups.

"To ensure competitive balance, two separate pathways to the semifinals have been established," FIFA said, presenting the bracket as a reward for consistent performance in the world rankings.

At previous World Cups, the path for teams into and through the knockout phase was decided by which group they were drawn into.

The draw for the finals takes place in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. UK time, where England -- unbeaten in qualifying -- will go in as one of the top seeds in pot one. Scotland, meanwhile, sit in pot three. The two Home Nations can be drawn together, but that option disappears if England first pull a European opponent from pot two, with a maximum of two UEFA teams allowed in each group.

Playoff hopefuls Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Wales would be in pot four should they qualify. Northern Ireland and Wales are fighting for one place in playoff path A, meaning only one could reach the finals.

This year's draw will run between 45 and 50 minutes, shortened by a key procedural change: group positions within each pot have already been predetermined. So, for example, if Scotland land in Group A from pot three, they automatically drop into position A2 in the schedule. Each group has its own preset sequence.

Kickoff times and stadium assignments will be announced on Dec. 6, with organisers aiming for optimal playing conditions and broadcast windows across multiple time zones.

FIFA has also indicated there will be no movement of matches away from current host cities, despite U.S. President Donald Trump publicly threatening to relocate games. Additionally, Haiti and Iran are not expected to face any deliberate restrictions from playing in the United States, even though fans from both countries remain subject to U.S. travel bans.

Information from The Associated Press and PA was used in this report.