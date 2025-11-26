Chelsea vs. Barcelona: Rooney says Cucurella gave lesson vs. Yamal

Stewart Robson and Craig Burley discuss Estêvão's performance vs. Barcelona and his contribution in Chelsea's attack. (1:38)

Wayne Rooney hailed Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella's performance marking Lamine Yamal in 3-0 Champions League win over Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Cucurella had joked in the build-up to the game that he had told Estêvão to train with shin pads as he prepared for how he would play against Yamal. Ironically, he stuck to his word and stuck to the heels of his 18-year-old Spain teammate, but without making reckless challenges.

"Cucurella's given the best training lesson you could have for dealing with Lamine Yamal tonight," Rooney told Amazon Prime.

"Cucurella was absolutely incredible, probably the best performance I've seen from a left-back for a long, long time. To do that tonight, he's a serious player."

Marc Cucurella kept Lamine Yamal quiet in Chelsea's win over Barcelona on Tuesday. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea took the lead in the 27th minute through a Joules Koundé own goal. Ronald Araújo was sent off via a second yellow card shortly before half-time and Chelsea compounded Barça's misery 10 minutes after the break with an Estêvão stunner.

Liam Delap added the cherry on top with a 73rd minute strike to put the game beyond reach. However, it was the Brazilian teenager's goal that would dominate headlines.

The build-up to the match largely focused on the battle between Estêvão and Yamal -- two 18-year-old wingers with the world at their feet -- and the former won with plenty of help from Cucurella.

Chelsea moved up to fifth in the table ahead of Wednesday's action, while Barça fell to 15th.

