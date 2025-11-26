Wayne Rooney tips Arsenal's Champions League chances ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Mikel Arteta 'hopeful' to have Martin Ødegaard available as he previews Arsenal's clash vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League. (0:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Wayne Rooney has said that Arsenal have a "good chance" of winning the Champions League this season, tipping the Premier League leaders as the ones-to-beat in the competition.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Rooney said he thinks Arsenal have all the tools they need to win the Champions League this season.

"I think they've got as good a chance as they've had for a long time. The whole squad they've put together, I think it's got good players obviously starting [and] good players on the bench to come in if they get injuries as well," Rooney said.

Arsenal, who host Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, are enjoying a stellar season so far that sees them baost a six-point lead over Chelsea in the Premier League, with their imperious defence conceding just six goals in 18 games across all competitions.

- Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Kick-off time, how to watch, news

- Carragher: Ødegaard must 'fight' for Arsenal place after Eze hat trick

- Eze 'aura' hailed by Arteta after Arsenal hat trick

"I think the recruitment has been really good, and they've been really strong in the Premier League. If they can take that form into the Champions League, they have a good chance," Rooney said.

Arsenal face a crucial week in their trophy hunt this season with Wedneday's Champions Leaghue tie followed up with a Premier League clash against Chelsea.