Man United want wing-back, have 7 midfielder targets - sources

Berbatov: There's still a long way to go for Man United (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United will look to bolster their options at wing-back next summer, sources have told ESPN, alongside their pursuit of a central midfielder.

United are assessing their options to strengthen their midfield. Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba are all among the names in the frame.

Work has also been done to assess Wolves pair João Gomes and André, as well as Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller and Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher.

Manchester United want to add a wing-back and a central midfielder. Getty

Sources have told ESPN that the club's recruitment plan next summer revolves around bringing in at least one top-level central midfielder.

But there's also a feeling that head coach Ruben Amorim needs more depth at wing-back and enquiries have been made about the potential availability of a number of targets.

Manchester United plan to continue investment into squad

United believe their financial position will allow them to continue to invest in the squad.

They expect to get a number of high-earners off their books in the next six months including Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho while Amorim has targeted a return to European football next season.

Sources have told ESPN that the club are approaching the January window with caution and would prefer to do the bulk of their transfer business next summer.

However, sources have told ESPN that nothing has been ruled out, particularly because there's more than a month until the window opens and plans could change before January 1.

- Man United improved under Amorim but underlying stats show concerns

- Gary Neville: Man United showing in Everton loss 'smelt of complacency'

- Ruben Amorim wishes Manchester United showed fight Everton did

United spent more than £200 million on new players last summer, including Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens.

Still, despite the outlay there's an acceptance from club bosses that there are limitations with the squad Amorim is currently working with.

Injuries to Cunha and Sesko meant he had relatively few options on the bench for the 1-0 defeat to Everton on Monday, when David Moyes' side played for more than 75 minutes with 10 men.

The result left United 10th in the table, but only one point off the top six and three points off the top four ahead of the trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday.