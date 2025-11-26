Arsenal's Luis Munoz, 13, breaks UEFA Youth League record

Mikel Arteta 'hopeful' to have Martin Ødegaard available as he previews Arsenal's clash vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League. (0:51)

Arsenal's Luis Munoz has become the youngest ever player to feature in the UEFA Youth League -- at just 13 years old.

Munoz, born Dec. 18, 2011, came off the bench for Arsenal's under-19 side in a 4-2 win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

He breaks a record previously held by Liam Payas, who played for Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps last year when he was aged 14 years, three months and one day.

Luis Munoz set a UEFA Youth League record aged 13. Getty

Munoz is an England U15 international and was a one of a number of schoolboys named in Arsenal's squad in a bid to gain experience, with progression to the knockout stages unlikely.

The UEFA Youth League mimics the format of the Champions League and involves the U19 teams of the senior competition's entrants plus the domestic youth champions of UEFA's member associations.

This season, players are eligible if they were born on or after Jan. 1, 2007, with up to five 2006-born players allowed in the squad.

Munoz will be hoping to eventually follow in the footsteps of Max Dowman, 15, who has broken through to Mikel Arteta's first team this season and started Wednesday's youth game -- scoring the first and fourth goals.

The 13-year-old wasn't the only Arsenal youngster making his UEFA Youth League bow, with highly-rated Emerson Nwaneri -- brother of first-team midfielder Ethan -- also coming off the bench.