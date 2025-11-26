Soccer players with the most goals in a Premier League season

Open Extended Reactions

Many of the most prolific goal scorers in the history of major soccer have found success in the Premier League. One of those dominant offensive players is Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker broke the league's long-standing scoring record during the 2022-23 season, netting 36 goals in 35 appearances for Manchester City. He also had eight assists en route to winning the Premier League Golden Boot and leading Man City to their third straight title and fifth in six years.

Haaland's 36 goals surpassed the previous record of 34 shared by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole.

Here is a look at the players with the most goals in a Premier League season:

36 - Erling Haaland (Manchester City), 2022-23

34 - Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers), 1994-95

34 - Andrew Cole (Newcastle United), 1993-94

32 - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), 2017-18

31 - Luis Suárez (Liverpool), 2013-14

31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), 2007-08

31 - Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers), 1995-96

31 - Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers), 1993-94

