David Luiz, 38, scores 1st Champions League goal since 2017

Open Extended Reactions

At age 38, David Luiz scored his first Champions League goal in more than eight years Wednesday.

The Brazilian defender, playing for Pafos and still sporting his trademark shock of curly hair, soared at a corner to guide a powerful header into the top corner of the AS Monaco net. It leveled the score at 1-1 in the 18th minute.

At 38 years, 218 days, he is the second-oldest scorer in the history of the Champions League, behind only Portuguese defender Pepê, who was 40 years and 290 days when he scored for FC Porto against Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stage in December 2023.

David Luiz scored his first Champions League goal in eight years in Pafos' clash with Monaco. AP Photo/Petros Karadjias

Following David Luiz's goal, Monaco went back in front through United States striker Folarin Balogun. But Pafos secured a valuable draw with an own goal from Mohammed Salisu in the 88th minute.

David Luiz last scored in the competition in October 2017, during his second spell with Chelsea, in a 3-3 draw with Roma at Stamford Bridge.

He was a key player in Chelsea's Champions League title-winning team in 2012 and later played in the competition for Paris Saint-Germain. His Champions League debut was with Benfica in 2007.

David Luiz returned to Europe in August after four seasons in Brazil to join Cypriot champion Pafos in its debut in the marquee competition.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.