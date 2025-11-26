PSG vs. Tottenham: Archie Gray starts as Thomas Frank shuffles pack

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has rung the changes for his team's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday following Spurs' north London derby defeat at the weekend.

Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray, Pedro Porro and Randal Kolo Muani were all named in the starting XI as Kevin Danso, Destiny Udogie, João Palhinha, Mohammed Kudus and Wilson Odobert dropped out.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will line up in an experimental 4-2-2-2 formation with Gray in midfield or in Frank's controversial 3-5-2 which came under heavy criticism following the team's meek defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Wednesday's game will mark Gray's fourth start of the season and first appearance since Spurs' 0-0 draw with Monaco on Oct. 22. While not a regular under Frank, Gray has also been recovering from an injury in recent weeks.

Thomas Frank is looking to engineer a morale-boosting win for his Tottenham Hotspur team. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Unlike in English competitions, UEFA rules mean Kolo Muani is able to face his parent club. He joined Spurs on loan in the summer.

Meanwhile, PSG boss Luis Enrique was able to name Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé on the bench after his recovery from a calf problem.

Wednesday's game is technically the second meeting between the teams this season -- PSG triumphed over Spurs on penalties in a dramatic UEFA Super Cup clash in Udine in August.

Frank's side host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday in what is seen as a pivotal game for the Danish manager.

PSG team:

Starting XI: Lucas Chevalier, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, João Neves, Fabián Ruiz, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola, Quentin Ndjantou

Tottenham team:

Starting XI: Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence, Archie Gray, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr, Richarlison, Randal Kolo Muani

- Kane on Bayern future: No other club I want to join

- Champions League table