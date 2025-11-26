Open Extended Reactions

FIFA on Wednesday announced that the third phase of 2026 World Cup tickets sales will begin on Dec. 11, making this round -- beginning six days after the draw -- the first chance for buyers to bid on single-match tickets based on exact matchup.

Fans of a specific national team may also be eligible to apply for Participating Member Association (PMA) supporter tickets beginning Dec. 11 as well.

FIFA said that more than two million tickets have already been sold, with the most going to residents of host countries United States, Canada and Mexico, in that order, followed by fans in England, Germany, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Argentina and France. Fans in 212 countries and territories have bid on tickets thus far.

"Congratulations to everyone who has already booked their seats and for those who haven't, a new opportunity begins on Thursday, 11 December, just days after the Final Draw in Washington DC," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino in a news release.

Eleven U.S. cities will host 78 matches during the 48-team tournament, while three cities in Mexico and two in Canada will also host games. The tournament will kick off with the opening game in Mexico City on June 11, with the final taking place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"With 42 teams already qualified, we are witnessing huge global interest as we prepare to soon find out most of the match-ups, as well as where and when they will take place," said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA World Cup 2026 chief operating officer. "With the much-awaited opening match in Mexico City kicking off in fewer than 200 days, we are ready and excited to welcome fans to North America next year for the biggest FIFA World Cup yet."

Earlier this month after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Infantino said that World Cup ticket holders will be able to receive prioritized visa interviews before arriving in the United States for the tournament. The FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System, or FIFA PASS, is meant to help the Trump administration balance a strict immigration system while ensuring that visitors for the global soccer tournament can enter the United States without issue.

In its announcement Wednesday, FIFA noted that "a match ticket does not guarantee admission to a host country, and fans should visit each host country's government website today for entry requirements for Canada, Mexico and the United States."

Additionally FIFA said it "recommends submitting the visa application as early as possible."

The draw, to be held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., will see 48 teams placed into four pots from which they will be drawn into 12 groups of four teams. An updated match schedule, assigning each match to a stadium with its respective kickoff time, will be released on Saturday, Dec. 6.