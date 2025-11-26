Open Extended Reactions

Midfielder Rose Lavelle insists the United States must play as a collective when facing Italy in two upcoming friendlies, citing the 2-1 loss against Portugal during the October window as a cautionary tale.

The United States hosts Italy in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 28, before facing the team again on Dec. 1 in Fort Lauderdale.

"In that first game against Portugal, it was just kind of getting back on the same page and playing as a team," Lavelle said. "I think that obviously it wasn't for lack of trying. We obviously were working really hard during the game, but I think it was about doing it collectively. I think then for the remainder of the camp, it was kind of like getting back to our roots, getting back to our principles.

"I think going into this first game against Italy, it's that I think we know that that Portugal game wasn't the standard or expectation that we have for ourselves. So we left disappointed, also like we left knowing that we have another opportunity to learn and grow and play the same opponent two days later.

"So I think when we come in here, it's like learning quickly, getting on the same page quickly and making sure that we don't have a game like that ever again."

The USWNT fell 2-1 to Portugal in the first friendly of the October window before winning 3-1 against the same opponent just three days later. Despite ending the last window on a positive note, head coach Emma Hayes emphasized the need for players to enter this game with a prepared mindset in order to avoid a repeat of the first game against Portugal.

"Our players watch major tournaments. They know who Italy is. We've got players that also play in the Champions League that play against Juventus and Roma. So they're fully aware of the quality of their players," Hayes said. "I think it's a team that's been building this level of performance for a while. They're very into the way they do things.

"I don't think it will be a surprise for us, but I'll keep in mind the players, this is a team I think is in the top echelon in world football so we can't start our game like we did in the opening game last camp in terms of how that played out over 90 minutes. I want to ensure that we deliver on the performance that is needed against the top level side."

Hayes also confirmed that all Gotham FC players will be available for selection on Friday, after winning the NWSL championship 1-0 over the Washington Spirit on Nov. 22.

"It was a thrilling game, a thrilling end to the game, a lot of adrenaline involved with that," Hayes said. "I have had to sort of manage the right workloads, but they're available for Friday and I'll have no hesitation in selecting them. With a game last Saturday and Friday is completely doable for these players.

"And let me tell you, every single player wants to represent our country. So, I'm going to have a difficult decision to make."