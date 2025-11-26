Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé scored the second-fastest hat trick in Champions League history by netting three times in just under seven minutes at Olympiacos on Wednesday.

At 6 minutes, 42 seconds, Mbappé's treble trails only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who was 30 seconds quicker with his hat trick against Rangers in October 2022.

Real Madrid were trailing 1-0 in Greece when Mbappé took over the contest in spectacular fashion.

Kylian Mbappé scored a quickfire hat trick in Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Olympiacos. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

He levelled the score in the 22nd minute, finishing low from the edge of the penalty area after being played through one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Mbappé's second came less than two minutes later. The France forward rose powerfully in the box to head Arda Güler's cross into the net.

In no time at all it was three. Mbappé latched onto another ball over the Olympiacos defense, this time from Eduardo Camavinga and again he finished with minimum fuss.

Not content with his first-half efforts, Mbappé added a fourth goal in the 59th minute.

It was Mbappé's second hat trick in the Champions League already this season, after scoring three times against Kairat Almaty in September. He now has five in total, fourth-most all-time. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lead the way with eight, with Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski on six.

Mbappé sits fifth on the all-time Champions League's scoring list, and is now only eight shy of tying Real Madrid legend Raúl González in fourth.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward came into Wednesday's game without a goal in his last three games for Madrid, with the Spanish giants failing to win any of them.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.