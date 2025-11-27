USMNT 2026 World Cup Big Board 3.0: Reyna, Scally back in the fold

Open Extended Reactions

Winter is coming for the U.S. men's national team.

The just-concluded November international window witnessed a pair of impressive performances for Mauricio Pochettino's crew. The 5-1 pasting of Uruguay in particular caught the eye. With plenty of players sidelined by injuries, it opened the door for others such as the Vancouver Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter and Orlando City's Alex Freeman to restate their cases for inclusion on the World Cup roster.

And what do they get as a reward? A four-month break until the next international get-together in March. In that time, just about anything can happen, with player fortunes rising and falling. At minimum, the players will get back to the hard slog of performing for their clubs, or in the case of those plying their trade in MLS, getting some time off to rest and recover from a long season. Regardless of where a player is, the stakes have never been higher, and plenty of hard work remains.

The momentum that the USMNT has created over the past couple of windows has been impressive, burying the worries that existed last June into the cold storage of the team's psyche. But momentum can be halted by a few injuries. So Pochettino and his staff will be traversing the globe -- OK, Europe mostly -- to see which players are on the rise and which are falling off.

The break between international windows -- with a few games' worth of club performances since the November camp -- makes this the perfect time to roll out another edition of ESPN's USMNT Big Board, complete with a predicted 26-man squad, and which bubble players might still make a breakthrough.

Goalkeepers (3)

Freese still has a grip on the No. 1 goalkeeper spot, having started 12 matches in a row. But his error that led to Uruguay's goal last week sows just enough doubt to conclude that his status is not iron-clad. The fact that NYCFC is still in the playoffs, with Freese coming up with some huge saves in the Eastern Conference semifinals win over the Philadelphia Union, will extend his season a bit. But under Pochettino, there are no guarantees of anything.

Turner told ESPN a few months ago that he's "confident that I'll be back in October if I continue the level I'm playing at." And he was. But then, come November, he was nowhere to be found, as Pochettino opted for players who either went deeper in the playoffs or were playing abroad. Could Pochettino really leave Turner at home? Given the Revs keeper's experience, that seems unlikely, but the U.S. manager is very much a "What have you done for me lately?" kind of guy. Turner needs to get out of the blocks quickly in 2026.

- Carlisle: Win over Uruguay shows USMNT has come a long way in 16 months

- O'Hanlon: Predicting the USMNT's starting lineup at the 2026 World Cup

- Hernandez: How Roldan went from afterthought to Pochettino favorite

Schulte is the pick here for no other reason than he has been around. It's easy to forget that had he not sustained an injury in June, it might have been him starting in the Gold Cup and not Freese. Every game matters and the new year will determine much in terms of whether he cements the No. 3 keeper spot.

Center backs (5)

Richards' absence from the November window means little, as he remains a locked-in starter when healthy. He's operating from a position of strength with his club as well, although Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner and Pochettino engaged in a bit of a tug-of-war over Richards' availability. The bottom line is that Richards is wanted for both club and country, which is a great spot.

Ream turned 38 last month, yet he remains a vital players on the U.S. backline, with his positioning, passing and leadership remaining at a high level. Pochettino's recent tactical approach of defending with four and building out of the back with three still plays to Ream's strengths, although he's shielded a bit more when wingbacks are part of the equation. No one has yet come close to pushing him out. He'll get a much-deserved rest now that Charlotte's MLS season is over.

McKenzie enjoyed a solid outing against Uruguay, reminding Pochettino of how his physical presence, and even his ability to carry the ball out of the back, has value to the U.S. squad. McKenzie is also getting steady playing time at Toulouse, which should go far in terms of keeping him in good standing with Pochettino.

Robinson's spot on the roster looked to be vulnerable for a spell, especially when injury ruled him out of the September window. But over the past two camps, he has steadily plugged away and made the most of his opportunities. He even played for a spell at right back against Australia, and that kind of versatility helps when it comes down to roster decisions.

Because of an Achilles injury to Cameron Carter-Vickers, Trusty has taken advantage of opportunities at both the club and international level. The Philadelphia Union academy product has reclaimed his spot in the starting lineup at Celtic, and he put in a steady shift for the U.S. against Uruguay. His spot is vulnerable with Tristan Blackmon returning to health, but Trusty will be playing during the December/January period, while Blackmon won't, giving him a chance to put some distance between himself and his competition.

Full backs (4)

So what is Dest at this point: an outside back or an out-and-out winger? He was the latter against both Paraguay and Uruguay, although against La Celeste, he was a bit more inverted. The positional switch does play to Dest's strengths more, as it shields him from defensive responsibilities that aren't his forte. His status at PSV remains secure, even after he arrived late for a UEFA Champions League match. Where he plays for the U.S. in 2026 remains an intriguing question. Left back is a bit thin at the moment, and that could be an option.

Scally was among the big beneficiaries of the November window. When he was left off the roster in October, his spot seemed under threat, but he showed off his ability to play multiple positions along the back for both club and country -- he could even play as a right-sided center back if necessary -- and that has been enough to get him back in the 26.

It has been quite a 2025 for Freeman, who broke into the Orlando City lineup, made his national team debut in June, and finished on a high, scoring twice against Uruguay. Pochettino has been an admirer throughout Freeman's ascension up the international ranks, and the performance against La Celeste has created some separation between Freeman and his competition.

With the World Cup year nearing, competition for places on the U.S. team will be fierce in the first few months of 2026. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/USSF/Getty Images)

At this point, Arfsten is the only out-and-out left back on the roster, although Dest and Timothy Weah are plenty capable of lining up there. The Columbus Crew defender continues to show steady improvement on the defensive end of the field, and his ability to get forward and deliver crosses into the box remains a strength.

Central midfielders (5)

Adams was another player to miss out on the November window, in his case because of a head injury, but he continues to play at a high level for Bournemouth, where his range and tackling are vital. The same is true with the U.S. team, where his leadership, both on and off the field, cements his status within the squad.

On the surface, McKennie appears to be doing everything right. Despite the revolving door of managers at Juventus, the U.S. midfielder has forced his way into the starting XI on a consistent basis, with his versatility proving invaluable. His goal in the Champions League against Bodo/Glimt is just one example.

That Pochettino opted to leave McKennie at home for November so he could prove himself to new manager Luciano Spalletti makes some sense, but it also leaves one to wonder just how secure McKennie's spot is. Where he plays with the U.S. is an open question as well.

Roldan continues to impress in a U.S. shirt, and his relentless work against Paraguay helped tilt the game to the advantage of the U.S. There remain midfielders in the pool with more international experience than Roldan (thinking Johnny Cardoso and Yunus Musah here), but Roldan has proved himself to Pochettino, and even if everyone is healthy, it won't be a surprise to see the Seattle midfielder called up in March.

Morris' on-field value has risen in the past two months in what is an extremely competitive pool of midfielders. He's also a mainstay with a Middlesbrough side that has cooled off a bit -- and changed managers -- but still finds itself in third place in the English Championship. Pochettino appreciates the grind, and as long as Morris continues to compete on that front, he should keep his spot with the USMNT.

Tanner Tessmann | 23 | Lyon

Tessmann is another who has seen his stock rise since his omission for the September window. His performance against Paraguay saw his influence increase as the game progressed, and he even chipped in with a goal as a substitute against Uruguay. Tessmann's recent performances for Lyon have drawn less-than-stellar reviews, but he seems back in Pochettino's good graces, and steady playing time with his club should see him remain in the U.S. fold come March.

Attackers (6)

The hamstring injury Pulisic sustained during the October window lingered into November, meaning he missed out on the two recent victories. Yet Pulisic has regained his sharpness quickly and delivered in a critical moment, scoring the only goal in Milan's 1-0 win over city rival Inter Milan. As much as Pochettino says no one is guaranteed a spot, Pulisic figures to be the exception to the rule, that is, if he remains healthy and keeps delivering for his club.

Gomez: Pulisic's statistics in Serie A are world class Herculez Gomez speaks after Christian Pulisic's winner for AC Milan vs. Inter Milan in Serie A.

Weah continues to gain steady playing time for Marseille, with his ability to play multiple positions an asset in that regard. It remains to be seen where Weah will line up for the U.S., although don't be surprised if a wingback role is where he ultimately lands, especially if that area of the field continues to be affected by injuries. But the U.S. will be well served if he is deployed farther up the field.

Tillman has continued to make his mark with Leverkusen and scored the third goal in last weekend's 3-1 win over Wolfsburg, which saw the club take over second place in the Bundesliga. He also delivered a complete performance in the 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League. He has excelled in an attacking midfield role for the U.S. and looked sharp in the 1-1 draw against Ecuador in October. That figures to be where he'll compete for playing time, and if he continues to shine for one of Germany's better sides, he'll be on the final roster.

Luna appeared to be leveling out in September, but he has made the most of his minutes in October and November, even contributing a goal in the win over Uruguay. That ability to finish plays had been missing from some of his other performances of late, so that goal will help his chances. His ability to make the final roster might be dependent on how many strikers Pochettino ends up taking. If the manager goes with three, Luna is likely to make it. If Pochettino opts for four, Luna might be the odd man out.

Zendejas' September boost from a man-of-the-match performance against Japan gave way to some injuries in October and November, allowing other players to step forward. Zendejas is probably still ahead of Luna in the pecking order, given what is asked of him at Club América, but he'll need to make the most of Liga MX playing through the winter months to cement his spot.

Gio Reyna | 23 | Borussia Mönchengladbach

Reyna won the "Man Who Came In From the Cold" award during the November window thanks to some impressive performances, especially against Uruguay. But his task isn't done. He needs to get on the field consistently for Gladbach, something he hasn't yet quite achieved. The upcoming months, even with the Bundesliga's winter break, will be a time for Reyna to solidify his standing for his club. If that happens, a similar rise at international level will follow.

In his return to the squad, Gio Reyna was one of the United States' standouts in the November window. (Photo by Mark Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

Forwards (3)

Balogun remains in the lead for the starting striker spot, scoring the winner against Paraguay, his third goal for the U.S. since Sept. 1. The U.S. attack also looks more fluid when Balogun is on the field because of his ability to get behind defenses and link up with teammates. Matters have improved at the club level as well, with his minutes at Monaco steadily increasing.

Ricardo Pepi | 22 | PSV Eindhoven

If there was one player who took a step back during the November window, it was Pepi, who squandered a glorious late chance against Paraguay, and overall played less than either Balogun or Haji Wright. That would appear to leave an opening for any member of the chasing pack behind him. There also seems to be no dislodging of Guus Til from the starting lineup at PSV. There's still time, of course, but Pepi is another player needing to make the most of the winter months ahead.

Wright wasn't at his best for the U.S. in November, but his two-goal performance against Australia was recent enough to give him a solid grip on a roster spot. His once-torrid scoring pace at the club level has eased a bit as well, so he'll need to continue to deliver as Coventry push for automatic promotion.

On the bubble

Alas for Celentano, the last memory people will have of 2025 is Inter Miami sticking four past the Cincy keeper in the MLS Cup playoffs. Celentano's overall season was much more impressive than that, and he's still in the running for a spot, but for him to make it, he'll need to have the form of some of his competitors fall off.

Steffen is among those hurt the most by the lack of a January camp in 2026. It was last January that his national team career appeared to be revived, but some injuries have been his undoing. Now he faces an uphill climb to get back on Pochettino's radar and make a case for inclusion.

Tristan Blackmon | Center back | 29 | Vancouver Whitecaps

Blackmon can't catch a break. A knee injury meant that he missed much of Vancouver's playoff run, and now a red card against LAFC means he'll miss the Western Conference final. His capable performance against Japan in September seems like a long time ago, and he now faces a tough slog to get back into Pochettino's rotation.

Noahkai Banks | Center back | 18 | FC Augsburg

Banks continues to get minutes in the Bundesliga for Augsburg, having appeared in the club's past seven league games; heady stuff for an 18-year-old. Banks has the look of a young John Brooks, the good and the not-so-good of that. He has terrific size and is calm on the ball, but sometimes loses concentration, which can lead to critical mistakes. But he has shown growth and was called in for the September window. Still, it seems like a cycle too early for Banks to have an impact at the international level.

Cameron Carter-Vickers | Center back | 27 | Celtic

Carter-Vickers' scheduled return in March from an Achilles injury seemed optimistic from the start, and last week Celtic interim manager Martin O'Neill confirmed that the U.S. defender was out for the season. Adding to the sobering assessment was O'Neill's statement that the player wouldn't touch grass until April. It's a tough blow for Carter-Vickers, and one that probably will result in him missing out on a second consecutive World Cup.

Antonee Robinson | Full back | 28 | Fulham

Robinson's placement in the "bubble" category has nothing to do with ability. If that was the only criteria, he'd be a near lock for the final roster. But Robinson's continued struggles with a knee injury that required surgery last May is alarming, leaving one to wonder when he'll return to the field. Pochettino waits for no one, but hopefully a March return is in the works, at which point we can see how far away from top form Robinson is.

John Tolkin | Full back | 23 | Holstein Kiel

Tolkin has shown well on those occasions when he has played, and showed he could take plenty of abuse against Uruguay. Given that the pool of left backs is wafer thin at the moment, Tolkin isn't completely out of the picture, but given how players such as Dest, Scally and Weah can operate on the opposite wing, the odds still seem long for Tolkin to make the final roster.

Caleb Wiley | Full back | 20 | Watford (on loan from Chelsea)

Wiley was making progress for a spell, but a recurrence of a back injury has meant that the outside back hasn't suited up for the Hornets in over a month. With other players such as Arfsten continuing to impress Pochettino, it will take some doing to even get back on the U.S. manager's radar.

Cardoso is back healthy, and even put in a 59-minute stint in Atléti's 2-1 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday. It's a welcome development given that it was Cardoso's first appearance since Aug. 30, but the reality at international level is that other U.S. players have leaped over him on the USMNT depth chart. Wednesday was a start, but it will take more than just one UCL performance to change Cardoso's fortunes.

Musah's loan move to Atalanta hasn't come close to working out, at least so far. A change in manager from Ivan Juric to Raffaele Palladino has resulted in U.S. international mostly riding the bench, although he did see the field as a substitute in his side's 3-0 Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt. In fact, Musah has logged more minutes in league play this season with previous club AC Milan (90) than he has with Atalanta (55). Unless that changes, there doesn't appear to be a way into the USMNT for Musah.

Can Yunus Musah work his way back into the U.S. squad in time for the World Cup? (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

De la Torre is another player who has slid down the depth chart. Although he received plenty of playing time with San Diego for much of the season, by season's end, he had been used as a sub and hadn't started a game in two months. Meanwhile, the likes of Berhalter and Roldan have moved past him. Time is running out for De la Torre.

To be clear, Berhalter has made the most of his opportunities, none more so than in the aforementioned demolition of Uruguay, when he scored a goal and assisted on another. His service on set pieces is arguably the best in the pool. The fact that he's in the running at all is a testament to his growth and tenacity. But if players such as Adams and McKennie return to the fold -- which seems likely -- it looks as if Berhalter will be on the outside looking in. That said, he should remain on standby.

Pochettino: Sebastian Berhalter and Gio Reyna are important for USMNT Mauricio Pochettino talks about his USMNT squad ahead of their clash vs. Paraguay.

Aaronson's World Cup hopes seemed to be at a low ebb, considering he barely played in the Gold Cup, as well as the October window. But a solid 80-minute stint against Paraguay revived his push to make a second consecutive World Cup roster. There is still a passel of players that he needs to climb over, but he's back in Pochettino's thoughts with plenty of potential games with Leeds United to make his case.

If Pochettino opts to take four forwards to the World Cup, Agyemang is the likely beneficiary. His size would give the U.S. a different look, the kind of player who could brute force a goal if the situation demanded. His link play is improving as well, and he seems to have adapted to life in the English Championship. The question is: Will Pochettino take that extra forward? His recent rosters would suggest not, but it's still possible.

Sargent and Norwich City are in free fall in the English Championship. Sargent hasn't scored since Aug. 30, and the Canaries are now mired in the relegation zone. The fact that he hasn't scored for the U.S. since 2019 works against him as well. None of this is a recipe for getting an international call-up.

Damion Downs | Forward | 21 | Southampton

Downs is still seeking his first goal in England's second tier, although he remains in the Saints' rotation in a substitute role. Given Agyemang's relative success with Derby, it will take a special confluence of circumstances -- injuries -- to get him back in Pochettino's reckoning.