Real Madrid say 'we're united' amid outside noise

Xabi Alonso said Real Madrid's 4-3 Champions League win at Olympiacos on Wednesday was "important to change the dynamic" after three games without a victory left the team, and the coach, under pressure.

Kylian Mbappé scored four goals -- including a seven-minute hat trick -- and Vinícius Júnior provided two assists, to put Madrid on 12 points and consolidate their place in the top eight.

Madrid went into the game in Greece having followed a defeat at Liverpool with draws at Rayo Vallecano and Elche, leading to criticism of Alonso's tactics, and reports that the coach's relationship with key players was deteriorating.

"Today it was important to change the dynamic," Alonso told Movistar. "It was important in terms of qualification [from the league phase], and with the moment we're in.

"We're all united. We know it will be a long, demanding season. There will be all kinds of situations. There are moments that you have to endure. Today is a step forward."

Alonso's relationship with Vinícius has been scrutinised, with the star forward being benched four times this season, and reacting angrily to being substituted in El Clásico last month.

"It's a shame the [Vinicius] goal was disallowed," Alonso said in his post-match news conference. "We'd talked about that kind of move, it was a typical goal for him."

Alonso also praised Mbappé's "personality" and "leadership."

"The influence he has, those intangible things, are fundamental to make a team," Alonso said.

Mbappé is now top scorer in both LaLiga and the Champions League this season.

"There are things to improve, of course," Mbappé told Movistar. "I know people talk a lot on the outside. It's normal for people to talk when you play for Real Madrid. We have to protect the players, the coach, the staff. We're all in this together. I'm not going to say we're against those on the outside, but we're together. I know the fans are with us."