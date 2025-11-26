Slot 'not worried' about Liverpool future amid growing crisis

Open Extended Reactions

LIVERPOOL, England -- Arne Slot has said he is "not worried" about his position at Liverpool despite his team's bruising defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool lost 4-1 to the Eredivisie leaders at Anfield on Wednesday and have now suffered nine defeats in their last 12 games in all competitions.

The Reds are currently 12th in the Premier League table and 13th in the Champions League standings, with pressure growing on Slot to turn things around.

Asked whether he is concerned about his future at the club, Slot said: "I'm not worried. What I mean with that is that my focus is on other things than worrying about my own position.

Arne Slot saw Liverpool suffer a third consecutive heavy defeat in their loss to PSV Eindhoven. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

"I try to analyse, try to help the players as much as I can and it's obvious that I don't do it in the way I did that last season because when you talk about individual errors, I think that's also something that comes from a team effort.

"So again, I need to do better and that's what I'm trying to do every single day to improve the team and that is where my main focus is."

Liverpool were coming off 3-0 losses in the Premier League to Manchester City before the international break and Nottingham Forest on Saturday. They have now conceded three or more goals in three consecutive games for the first time since September 1992.

Quizzed on whether he feels the support of the Liverpool hierarchy, Slot added: "Yes, but not in a sense that they tell me every single minute: 'We support you, we support you, we support you.'

"But we talk a lot if we are winning last season and if we're losing then they're helpful to me, to the team. So yeah, we do have those conversations, but they don't call me every single minute of the day to tell me that they still trust me.

"But we do have the normal conversations and in those conversations, I feel the trust, but I haven't spoken to them after this game yet. So let's see."