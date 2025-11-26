Craig Burley reacts to Arsenal's 3-1 win vs. Bayern Munich to sit top of the Champions League table. (1:16)

Harry Kane said "it's not time to panic" after Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat in all competitions this season with a 3-1 Champions League loss against Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's team made it five wins from five in the Champions League and moved three points clear at the top of the European table with goals from Jurriën Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli, with teenager Lennart Karl scoring for the Bundesliga leaders.

Bayern had gone unbeaten in every game this season prior to their visit to the Emirates, including a Champions League win away to European champions Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

But with their unbeaten run coming to an end, Kane said Bayern won't be knocked off course by the setback.

"It's our first loss of the season and we don't want to panic too much about it," Kane told TNT Sports. "But we will learn about it for sure.

"They won the first and second balls. Set pieces, we knew they would be dangerous, but I'm sure we'll see them [Arsenal] again in the later stages of the Champions League.

"They defended man for man pretty much all over the pitch. As I said, I don't think it's time to panic. We have played Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal away. We have won the majority of our games."

England captain Kane added that Bayern lost the game because they failed to cope with Arsenal's intensity in the second-half.

"It was a tough game which is kind of what we expected," he said. "It was a good battle in the first half which was fairly even.

"Second half we didn't quite have the same energy or intensity and we lost too many duels."

Arsenal coach Arteta said his players had beaten the "best team in Europe" by claiming victory against Bayern.

But Bayern coach Vincent Kompany shrugged off the praise and said it is too early to be billed as the best side in the competition.

"We had this discussion three weeks ago when we played PSG," Kompany said. "They were mentioning the same thing.

"But I don't think any of us want to be the best team in November. We're trying to use everything now to build our season towards being there in the important moments."