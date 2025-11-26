Declan Rice warns UCL leaders Arsenal don't 'get carried away'

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Declan Rice has warned Arsenal not to "get carried away" with Wednesday's 3-1 win over Bayern Munich which maintained their perfect start to the Champions League league phase.

The Gunners made it five consecutive victories in Europe this season as goals from Jurriën Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli inflicted Bayern's first defeat in any competition this season.

Teenager Lennart Karl cancelled out Timber's opener on 32 minutes but Madueke and Martinelli came off the bench to turn the game in Arsenal's favour in an impressive second half and leave them top of the table in both the Premier League and Champions League.

And Rice said: "Look at Bayern Munich this season, they have been the best team in Europe. This was probably the toughest game tactically we have played this season. The way they work it is so, so good.

Declan Rice helped Arsenal beat Bayern Munich in a battle of perfect teams in the Champions League. Julian Finney - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"We went man to man with them in the second half and I thought tonight we were outstanding. The manager is so happy. It was a special European night.

"Yes, definitely [it feels different to last season]. There are so many leaders in the team. We are just taking it one game at a time. There is a hunger and desire to win every game. There is a long way to go -- let's not get carried away."

Arsenal were beaten by Bayern at the quarterfinal stage two seasons ago and boss Mikel Arteta added: "We are different, they are different as well. It was a different stage in the competition. There were very thin margins there in that tie as well, the way we went out. But that's part of the past. Hopefully, we learn, we are better and we're going to have to show that.

"We've certainly been very, very consistent in the competition so far, but it's just the beginning."