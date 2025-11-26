Tottenham's Frank hopes Kolo Muani's brace is just the start

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Thomas Frank said that Tottenham "saw what hopefully we can expect" from Randal Kolo Muani after the on-loan striker scored twice against his parent club Paris Saint-Germain in a pulsating 5-3 Champions League loss at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Kolo Muani, 26, signed for PSG in a €90 million deal in 2023 but struggled to live up to his billing in the French capital and was sent out on loan to Juventus last season before joining Frank's side for the 2025-26 campaign.

He scored his first goal for Spurs shortly after half-time when volleying in a loose ball after a goalmouth scramble.

The France international then doubled his tally with a smart finish around 20 minutes from time that gave Spurs a faint, and ultimately doomed, hope of a late comeback after a flurry of goals from the hosts that included a hat trick from Vitinha.

Kolo Muani also grabbed an assist when heading back across goal for Richarlison to give Spurs the lead in the 35th minute.

Unlike in England, UEFA's rules allow a player to face their parent club while on loan.

Randal Kolo Muani celebrates with Lucas Bergvall after one of his two goals in Tottenham's loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Rico Brouwer /Soccrates/Getty Images

"I think today we saw what hopefully we can expect [from Kolo Muani]" Frank said.

"I think even two goals and an assist every game is probably too much! I would love to get that every single game, but as I said, the whole time he came in late with no preseason, not top fit, had two setbacks, especially with the dead leg and then the broken jaw today ... He's still not top fit, so hopefully he'll come on even more."

Coming after Sunday's dispiriting 4-1 north London derby defeat in which Frank's tactics were heavily criticised, Wednesday's entertaining display went some way to placating some among the Spurs fanbase who have voiced their frustrations towards the team and the Dane in recent weeks.

"Definitely pleased with the performance," Frank said. "It was the reaction I wanted from the players, from the team. [We've] been working very hard on that, the players, the staff, me to make sure that we responded well and bounced back because that's crucial.

"After a bad performance [against Arsenal], today I saw more identity of the team I want to create, we want to create. Much more character, personality, aggressiveness -- three words you need to have in any team, no matter how you want to do, how you want to play, whatever formation, whatever. Today we saw it and that I'm pleased with.

"Of course, I think it was a performance that was ... where we could get something out of the game, a draw or a win, so that's a little frustrating thing that we concede some goals.

"Of course one with a little bit of margin from Vitinha, putting it into, not top corner but top, top corner and then of course goals three and four -- those are the ones we definitely need to avoid if we want to get something out of here. But something to build on."

The result leaves Spurs 16th in the Champions League table after five games. They host Slavia Prague in their next match on Dec. 9.