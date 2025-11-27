UCL stats: Mbappe joins Ronaldo with 4, Estevao youngest since Mbappe, Liverpool's worst run in 33 years

Open Extended Reactions

Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League saw plenty of shock losses, but it was leaders Arsenal who remained the only unbeaten team after a 3-1 win over Bayern Munich. Liverpool were left stunned after a 4-1 rout by PSV Eindhoven at Anfield, while a much-rotated Manchester City lost out to Bayer Leverkusen. Chelsea shocked Barcelona with a superb 3-0 win at home, while Real Madrid played out a thrilling 4-3 win over Olympiacos.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain were also involved in a goal-fest, beating Tottenham Hotspur in a 5-3 win, while Inter Milan were the only Serie A side to lose this matchday (vs Atletico Madrid), as all of Juventus, Napoli and Atalanta won.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

5/5

Arsenal's win over Bayern saw them keep their 100% record in the competition with five wins from five game. The last time Arsenal won their first five matches in a UEFA Champions League season, they reached the final (2005-06, where they lost 1-2 to Barcelona).

3/14

Arsenal have scored 14 set piece goals this season in all competitions, the most of any team from Europe's Top 5 leagues. Three of those goals have been by Jurriën Timber, the Arsenal player with the most goals from set pieces this season

4

Kylian Mbappé scored four goals against Olympiakos, which was his first career game with 4 goals in the UCL. He joined Cristiano Ronaldo (vs Malmö in 2015) as the only other Real Madrid player to score four goals in UCL history.

Kylian Mbappe becomes the second Real Madrid player ever to score 4 goals in a single UCL game, joining his idol Cristiano Ronaldo �� Real Madrid superstars �� pic.twitter.com/TUPiCD8SaE - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 26, 2025

4 from 1

Mbappé's 4-goal performance came from an xG of 1.00. Only Lionel Messi (5 goals from 1.55xG vs Leverkusen in 2011-12) and Serge Gnabry (4 goals from 0.60xG vs Tottenham in 2019-20) have outperformed their xG by a larger margin in UCL history since 2010.

6m 42s

Mbappe's first three goals came in a span of six minutes and 42 seconds - the second-fastest hat-trick in UCL history. Mohamed Salah's 6m 12s hat-trick against Rangers in 2022 remains the fastest-ever.

5

Mbappé also brought up his fiftth career hat trick in UCL (second this season), overtaking Karim Benzema in the all-time charts. Mbappe is one shy of Robert Lewandowski (6) for third-most in UCL history. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have 8 hat tricks each.

64

Kylian Mbappé also scored his 64th career UCL goal. He is seven behind Raúl González (71) for fifth-most in UCL history - Ronaldo (140), Messi (129), Lewandowski (105), Benzema (90) lead the way.

7

With two assists against Olympiakos, Vinícius Júnior ended a 7-game run without a goal contribution for Real Madrid in all competitions, which was his longest streak since 2021 (12 games without a goal or assist for Real Madrid between Apr. 10-May 22).

Arda Güler has seven assists this season and every single one of them was to Mbappe. What a connection �� pic.twitter.com/vkLRe9BgpJ - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 26, 2025

4/6

Liverpool have now lost 4 times at Anfield in a 6-game span across all competitions. In the last 2 seasons combined, Liverpool lost just 5 home games.

4

The four goals Liverpool conceded against PSV were the second-highest the club had let in at Anfield in UCL history. The only time Liverpool conceded more was in 2023 in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid (lost 5-2).

3

Virgil van Dijk has conceded three penalties in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League player.

33

Liverpool have conceded 3+ goals in three consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since September 1992, 33 years ago.

Liverpool have conceded 3+ goals in three straight games in all comps for the first time since 1992 �� pic.twitter.com/If0vG1q94D - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 26, 2025

18y 215d



Estêvão (18y 215d) became the third teenager to score in each of his first three UEFA Champions League starts after Kylian Mbappé (18y 113d) and Erling Haaland (19y 107d). The Brazilian is also the first U-19 player to score in 3 straight UCL games since Mbappe in 2017.

5

Estêvão has scored 5 goals with Chelsea this season in all competitions (excluding the Club World Cup in the summer). That is as many goals as all other U-19 players from Premier League clubs combined.

53

Barcelona saw their club-record scoring streak of 53 matches in all competitions come to an end against Chelsea. The team had previously failed to score on Dec 15, 2024 vs Leganés.

Estêvão is the second-youngest player to score in each of his first three UCL starts ⭐ He joins Kylian Mbappé on a very special list �� pic.twitter.com/vzvoAarKhN - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 25, 2025

3+

Prior to their loss against Chelsea last night, Barcelona had only lost by three or more goals against an English club in UCL once: 0-4 at Liverpool in the 2018-19 semifinals.

2

Ronald Araújo is now with tied Eric García and Gerard Piqué for the most red cards with Barcelona in the UCL (2). This was Araújo's 29th UCL game with Barcelona, Piqué played 126 UCL games for the club and García played his 22nd.

3

Barcelona became only the third side to score an own goal and receive a red card in the first half of a UEFA Champions League match, after Kaiserslautern vs Bayern Munich (March 1999) and Milan vs Barcelona (November 2011)

0-2

Manchester City's 0-2 loss was the club's largest margin of a defeat in a home UCL game. Previously, City lost 3-1 to Bayern in 2013 and 2-0 to Barcelona in 2014

Vitinha recorded his first career hat trick for club or country today in PSG's win over Spurs �� He's making a real case as one of the best midfielders in the game right now ���� �� pic.twitter.com/VtRuTVPpZL - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 26, 2025

9

Richarlison ended a 9-game scoreless streak in the UCL by scoring against PSG. He had not scored since his debut in the competition in 2022 vs Marseille (scored both goals in a Spurs 2-0 win). Richarlison's 3-game scoring streak in all competitions is also his longest since Dec. 2023 (also 3 with Spurs). He is 1 game shy of tying the longest scoring streak of his career (4 straight games, done twice in 2015 and 2021)

9

Atlético Madrid extended their winning streak at home to 9 games (all competitions), the club's longest since 2023.

20

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the 20th UCL goal of his career (excluding qualifying rounds), becoming the sixth African player with 20+ goals in UCL, joining Mohamed Salah (48), Didier Drogba (44), Samuel Eto'o (30), Sadio Mané (27) and Riyad Mahrez (20).

36-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has delivered 16 goal contributions in 16 appearances across all competitions this season ���� pic.twitter.com/Y6lIYYPLJq - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 26, 2025

3/5

Scott Mctominay has scored 3 goals in 5 career UCL games since joining Napoli. He had 1 goal in 22 UCL matches with Manchester United.

16

Serhou Guirassy leads Borussia Dortmund with 9 goals this season in all competitions (4 in UCL); His 16 UCL goals since the start of last season are tied for the most in that span (Bayern Munich's Harry Kane also with 16).

90+

Juventus' injury-time winner against Bodo/Glimt was the club's first in the UCL since Álvaro Morata on November 24, 2020.

38y, 218d

At 38 years, 218 days, David Luiz (currently playing with Pafos) is the second-oldest player to score a UEFA Champions League goal, behind only Pepe for Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk in December 2023 (40y 290d).

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.