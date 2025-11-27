Jamie Carragher 'angry' with Liverpool, Mohamed Salah's 'legs have gone'

Open Extended Reactions

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said Arne Slot's position will soon be "untenable" and that he is "angry" with the players for their poor form -- while also claiming Mohamed Salah's "legs have gone."

Liverpool sunk to a ninth defeat in 12 games with a 4-1 humiliation at the hands of PSV, their third loss by three goals in a row in all competitions.

The slump has led to increased scrutiny on manager Slot, who just six months ago was celebrating a Premier League title at the end of an impressive first year in charge.

"Liverpool's not a sacking club," Carragher said on CBS Sports. "Liverpool are different from almost every club in European football -- the manager is the king, the manager gets time.

"I have always been in the camp that you stick with the manager ... I'm angry with the players, if I'm totally honest. But it does get to a stage for any manager at a club where it's untenable. It can't go on any longer.

"I'm not quite there yet, but I know others are."

Carragher continued to question the Liverpool squad, claiming captain Virgil van Dijk, star winger Salah and goalkeeper Alisson Becker can't continue to "carry" the team like they have in the past. The former player-turned-pundit suggested Van Dijk and Salah, who has 250 goals for the club but only four in 18 appearances this season, are past their best.

"The catalyst for Liverpool at the very start of the run in 2018 with Jürgen Klopp was Alisson, Van Dijk and Salah," Carragher added. "Alisson's injured a lot now, he doesn't play so much. But you watch Van Dijk now, not the same player, and Mo Salah looks like his legs have gone.

"I don't like criticising them, and I think some of the criticism of them this season as players has been harsh. You always look for leaders in your team to step up when things are not going well. And I've been critical of Salah off the pitch, I want him to come out and do an interview and speak to the Liverpool supporters about what the players are going to do, about what's going on in the dressing room, giving the supporters hope that things are going to improve.

"But I don't like criticising them on the pitch because they're absolute legends for what they've done, and their legs have just gone. Van Dijk now can't help other players, he needs help himself, and that just means he's a normal centre-back like I was, maybe he's not super human right now."

Carragher added: "I look at some of the others ... step up. Can you only play well, when they play well? When they carry you? In terms of the players and the way they're performing, it's not acceptable for Liverpool Football Club. This is maybe a snapshot of the future of Liverpool when Mo Salah moves on, Van Dijk moves on and Alisson moves on."