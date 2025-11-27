Berbatov: There's still a long way to go for Man United (1:12)

Old Trafford captain Bruno Fernandes is one of 11 players Manchester United are willing to let go in a major squad overhaul, while Real Madrid are ready to replace Vinícius Júnior with Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has long been linked with interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

- Manchester United could offload as many as 11 players in the summer, including club captain Bruno Fernandes, in order to fund a rebuild of their squad, according to The Sun. Sources have told ESPN that the club hope to bolster their options at wing-back alongside their pursuit of a central midfielder. Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba are among the names being considered along with Wolverhampton Wanderers duo João Gomes and André, Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller and Atlético Madrid's Conor Gallagher. In order to raise money and freshen up their roster, United are willing to let Fernandes leave along with Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Højlund, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire, Altay Bayindir, Joshua Zirkzee and Tyrell Malacia.

- Real Madrid are likely to make an attempt to sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland if Vinícius Júnior departs, although the Citizens aren't worried about the Norway international leaving anytime soon, according to TEAMtalk. Los Blancos are trying to convince Vinícius to extend his contract past its current expiration in 2027, but the 25-year-old is reluctant to do so amid issues with Xabi Alonso. The Spanish giants have held a long-term interest in Haaland, and they could try to play him alongside Kylian Mbappé.

- Arsenal, Barcelona and Liverpool all recently scouted RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouédraogo, according to Sport Bild. The report adds that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have had the 19-year-old on their radar since his academy days, while earlier this week Sky Sports Deutschland credited Chelsea and Manchester United with interest in the Germany international. Even so, his rapid development and a contract that runs until 2029 mean Die Roten Bullen expect to receive around €100 million from any possible transfer. No clubs will be able to watch Ouédraogo for "several weeks" though, as he suffered a tendon injury in his left hamstring against Werder Bremen.

- There is a difference of perspectives when it comes to Ibrahima Konaté, as Real Madrid are confident that they will sign the centre-back as a free agent while Liverpool are happy about how his situation is progressing, TEAMtalk reports. The 26-year-old's contract at Anfield expires in the summer, but the latest round of talks are believed to have been promising. The France international is Los Blancos' priority at centre-back with Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano being the back-up option.

- Juventus and AC Milan have made contact with Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva in recent weeks, reports Calciomercato, with the Portugal international's contract at the Etihad expiring in the summer. The 31-year-old has also received attention from Saudi Arabia but wants ro stay as a key player in Europe. Silva could follow the likes of Luka Modric and former teammate Kevin De Bruyne to Serie A, although his current salary of a net €10m could cause an issue.

- Bayern Munich are only likely to move for Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck if Dayot Upamecano leaves in the summer. (Sport Bild)

- Chelsea will monitor AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan's contract situation as the Blues assess their long-term plans in the position, with the 30-year-old's contract ending in the summer. (TEAMtalk)

- Nottingham Forest are determined to disregard any January offers for Elliot Anderson, with Manchester United one of the clubs heavily linked. (Daily Mail)

- Chelsea are plotting a move for Nottingham Forest's Murillo as they aim to strengthen at centre-back in January. (Football Insider)

- Crystal Palace are considering a January transfer for Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock with the Magpies looking to bring in AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit. (Daily Telegraph)

- Midtjylland striker Franculino Dju is wanted by various top clubs across Europe, including AC Milan and Roma. (Calciomercato)

- West Ham United are leading the race for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise striker Promise David, who is also being tracked by Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United. (TEAMtalk)

- Two Brazilian clubs are preparing offers for Al Ittihad midfielder Fabinho, although the Saudi Pro League club is keen to extend his contract. (Ekrem Konur)

- Brighton & Hove Albion defender Olivier Boscagli has been offered to Fenerbahce, while Marseille, Lyon, Sevilla and Villarreal are also interested in him. (Ekrem Konur)

- Torino and Atalanta have shown an interest in Roma centre-back Daniele Ghilardi, who could leave in January to get more game time. (Nicolò Schira)

- AC Milan are planning to extend 17-year-old goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni's contract to help see off interest from various foreign clubs. (Nicolò Schira)

- Lazio winger Tijjani Noslin could move during the January transfer window. (Nicolò Schira)