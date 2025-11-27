Six-time Singapore Premier League champions change name to Albirex Jurong

Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- Having initially joined the Singapore Premier League -- then known as the S.League in 2004 -- as a satellite outfit for the J.League club of the same name, Albirex Niigata (S)'s transition to a fully-local team looks to have reached its final form: with Thursday's announcement of their name change to Albirex Jurong Football Club.

The name change is a nod to the club's longstanding presence in the western part of the island nation, with the club based at Jurong East Stadium.

The rebranding of the club's identity also sees the introduction of a new emblem, which still incorporates a swan -- referencing their previous "White Swans" nickname -- albeit in orange moving forward.

In a news conference announcing the name and logo change, Albirex chairman Daisuke Korenaga said: "Since our founding in 2004, we have grown together with the Jurong community, and the 2026 season will mark our 23rd year.

Referencing their concerted efforts to embed themselves into the local community -- which include the setting up of a local academy and a community outreach program to provide food assistance for seniors -- even in their previous guise as a Japanese satellite team, Korenaga added: "With the upcoming name change, we aim to further strengthen these efforts, deepen collaboration with Jurong residents and local authorities, and, in the long term, position the club as part of the community's social infrastructure.

"Our vision is clear: to be as essential as "Water, Electricity, Gas, -- and Albirex."

In the J.League in Japan, there is an initiative known as 'Sharen!' [a social cooperation initiative]. It is an activity where clubs utilise their framework as football clubs -- and go beyond it -- to collaborate with the local community, thereby enhancing the club's significance.

"Albirex Jurong FC will focus first on partnerships in football, sports, and health promotion. And in the future, we aim to be a club that works together with residents to solve social issues facing the Jurong region."

The emblem of Albirex Jurong will feature a swan -- albeit in orange -- in reference to the "White Swans" identity that previously had as part of the legacy of original parent club Albirex Niigata in Japan. Albirex Niigata (S) FC

From a footballing perspective, there was also a key factor in the change of identity: the club's long-held goal of representing Singapore on the continental front.

"The decision to change the club's name and emblem was made after deep consideration," Korenaga explained. "These elements are among the most important symbols of a football club.

"Our roots lie in Albirex Niigata in Japan, and the club was established in Singapore through sincere commitment and strong passion. For this reason, the decision was not taken lightly.

"However, since becoming a local club from the 2024-25 season and with a clear goal of challenging in the AFC Champions League, adopting a name and emblem that align with the competition's regulations became indispensable.

"After considering various perspectives, we reached the conclusion that the most meaningful path forward is to honour and give back to the Jurong community, which has supported our growth for more than two decades. Today, everyone at the club is united and ready for the next chapter with a renewed sense of determination."

Given the club are in the midst of the current SPL season, the name change for the men's team will only come into effect from July 1, 2026.

However, the women's team -- who are the reigning Women's Premier League champions -- and the youth Centre of Excellence sides will be known as Albirex Jurong starting from Jan. 1, 2026.