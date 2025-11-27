Sheffield Wednesday receive enquiry to merge with rivals Sheffield United - report

Open Extended Reactions

Administrators running Sheffield Wednesday received an enquiry to merge with cross-town rivals Sheffield United, according to reports.

Wednesday, who like United are struggling in the English football's Championship, are for sale after previous owner Dejphon Chansisri placed the club into administration in October. The asking price is believed to be over £30 million ($39.6m).

The Daily Mail and Sky Sports have reported that one interested party had suggested an astonishing merger with archrivals United -- which was immediately rejected -- while multiple publications, including The Daily Telegraph, claim the American owners of United, COH Sports, sent an email to Wednesday administrators Begbies Traynor enquiring about the sale.

That approach was not denied by COH Sports when they addressed fans in a statement on Wednesday morning, which reiterated their ambition to take the club back to the Premier League.

The merger, meanwhile, has not been ruled out as a spoof by Sky -- and it would reportedly not be supported by the EFL or the new Football Regulator, regardless.

A proposal has reportedly been tabled to merge the two Sheffield clubs. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Sheffield United boss Wilder was asked for his thoughts on the reports after his side's 3-0 home win against 10-man Portsmouth on Wednesday.

He said: "My job is hard enough in terms of where we were at and where we're trying to get to and everything will be dealt with by [chief executive officer] Steve Bettis and the owners.

"But as far as I'm concerned I'm absolutely, fully, 100% concentration and committed to looking after the players and getting the team hopefully up the table and into a position where we want to be and should be."

Sky Sports have also reported that COH Sports are not among the five potential buyers who Wednesday's administrators are progressing the process with.

Wednesday hope to grant exclusivity to a buyer by Dec. 5.

Co-administrator Kris Wigfield said last Friday that 12 parties who have demonstrated proof of funds of £50m have already been granted access to the club's data room. It has been reported by the Telegraph that former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has made an offer of around £20m for the South Yorkshire club.

The Owls were hit with a 12-point penalty after entering administration on October 24.

Until Wigfield, a Wednesday season ticket holder since 1984, came in, players' wages had been delayed for five of the previous seven months under former owner Chansiri.

The club are bottom of the Championship on minus four points, 17 adrift of safety.

Both clubs have been contacted for comment by the PA news agency. COH Sports have been contacted by ESPN.

Information from PA was used in this report.