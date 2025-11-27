Kylian Mbappé: We need to 'protect' Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso

Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé said Real Madrid's players need to "protect" Xabi Alonso after their 4-3 Champions League win at Olympiacos on Wednesday.

Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga also called for the team to "help" the coach.

Alonso had come under pressure after three consecutive games without a win, with doubts over his relationship with key members of the squad including Vinícius Júnior, who has been benched four times this season.

However, after scoring four goals -- including a seven-minute hat trick -- in Greece, Mbappé insisted that the team and coaching staff were "united," while Vinícius hugged Alonso during celebrations on the Karaiskakis Stadium pitch.

"I know people talk a lot on the outside. It's normal for people to talk when you play for Real Madrid," Mbappé said. "We have to protect the players, the coach and the staff. In the end, we're all in this together."

Before the Olympiacos game, Madrid had been beaten 1-0 by Liverpool at Anfield, and drew 0-0 at Rayo Vallecano and 2-2 at Elche in LaLiga, with Mbappé failing to find the net.

"It was very important to win again," Mbappé said. "We know that three games without a win is a lot for a team like us. There are things to improve, of course... I'm not going to say we're against those people on the outside, but we're together, and I know the fans are with us."

Camavinga also threw his support behind Alonso.

"We'll do everything possible to help our coach," Camavinga said. "And the first way of doing that is to win. The last few games haven't been so good, it's true, because we haven't won. We have to focus on the team's mentality, and keep going."

Madrid's win left them on 12 points, and in fifth place in the Champions League table, as they prepare to host Manchester City on December 10.

"We're happy," midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni said. "Winning this game was fundamental, above all if we want to finish in the top eight. We have to keep going like that, everything won't be perfect, but it's better to go home with three more points."