Anísio Cabral scored the winning goal in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Could he one day succeed Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal's main goal scorer? Chris Ricco - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Over the past weeks, the world's elite under-17 national teams have been battling through the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, a tournament that has felt unusually abundant in individual talent.

Portugal were ultimately crowned champions, beating Austria 1-0 in a final few predicted when the groups were drawn. With an estimated 100 club scouts in attendance representing Europe's biggest academies and recruitment departments, this edition has effectively doubled as a live showcase for the game's next wave of talent.

Amid a field full of sharp technicians, prolific goal-scorers and tactically advanced midfielders, a handful have stood out for their consistency, match-changing ability and maturity beyond their age group. Here's a look at a selection of the eight most eye-catching 17-year-old stars in the making.

Johannes Moser | AM | Liefering (AUT) | Austria

Arguably the No. 1 breakout attacker of the tournament, Moser led Austria to the final with a combination of instinctive finishing, brilliant off-the-ball movement and composure from the penalty spot (scoring three, including one Panenka). A product of Salzburg's academy -- with minutes at their feeder side Liefering as an introduction to senior football in Austria's second tier -- he plays as an attacking midfielder/winger who drifts inside (usually from the left) to attack the box. Moser ended as the tournament's top scorer , and his eight goals in Qatar have represented a diverse mix of what he offers: composed one-touch finishes from tight angles, a driven strike from distance, a strike with his weaker left foot from inside the box and several smartly timed surges into the penalty area. Beyond the scoring, he's vivacious, plays smart combinations and has an excellent work rate. For a teenager, however, it's his composure in final-third moments which stands out as a defining trait.

Anísio Cabral | CF | Benfica (POR) | Portugal

Cabral has been Portugal's reliable focal point up front, combining power with tidy left-footed finishes and headers. A Benfica academy centre-forward who has yet to debut for the first team, or even their B side, he's used this tournament to show he may eventually become Portugal's next senior No. 9. Cabral's seven goals in Qatar -- including the winner in the final -- have mainly come from smart movement and opportunism. There have been sharp diagonal runs across defenders, pulling away from markers in the box and crisp finishes, capitalising on poor defending and first-time strikes on his favoured left foot. He links play with nice, simple touches and gives Portugal a platform to start attacks without overcomplicating the attacks. Cabral's physical strength, high running power and good general technique already make him an early target for foreign clubs.

England's standout performer at the U-17 World Cup, even as the team exited with a shock 4-0 defeat to Austria in the round of 16. Operating as a right-footed inverted winger off the left, he's repeatedly showed off his excellent first touch, explosive acceleration and technically clean shooting skills. Heskey's four goals in Qatar were all impressive -- a brave near-post header, a low strike across the goalkeeper after timing a run between full-back and centre-back, a calm finish between the goalkeeper's legs and an equally composed finish after a 40-meter breakaway run. The son of former Liverpool and England forward Emile Heskey also links well on the move, often receiving on the half-turn to pass diagonally into space (nine key passes in the tournament, the highest) and his top speed is highly impressive. Even in the heavy loss to Austria, he remained England's most consistent attacking threat.

Seydou Dembélé | AM | JMG Academy (MLI) | Mali

Technically gifted and blessed with a sublime touch, Dembélé delivered a brilliant tournament as a creative attacking mastermind. Operating as a No. 10 or an inverted winger from the right, left-footed Dembélé pulled the playmaking strings in midfield with a low-centre-of-gravity dribbling style, sharp footwork, quick direction changes and a mid-distance strike that caught goalkeepers by surprise. He opened Mali's tournament with a composed goal in the 17th minute against New Zealand, finishing a rapid counter-attack with a left-footed shot. From advanced midfield positions he plays between the lines, picking out runners with deft touches and exploiting half-spaces to accelerate tempo. His ball retention under pressure and sharp vision in tight zones are other highlights, a proper attacking orchestrator who registered seven key passes from the five games he played.

José Neto | LB | Benfica (POR) | Portugal

The Benfica full-back has been one of Portugal's defining figures in Qatar. At 184cm (6 feet) in height he can also slot in at centre-back and his solid physique allows him to set off on long, powerful strides and an assertive left foot for crosses and switches. A disciplined, well-schooled defender, capable of holding his own physically while offering reliable attacking output by way of strong stamina and fine ball-carrying. In this tournament he has also added proper end-product in the shape of a brace and two assists in the 6-0 win over Morocco, plus a further two against Switzerland and New Caledonia -- three of which were excellent left-footed strikes from the edge of the box, plus one header. Neto often arrives late at the back post, times unbalancing underlapping runs well and is excellent in both phases of the game. His combination of size, athleticism and technical tidiness suggests that he might soon be ripe for first-team football.

The main point of reference of Italy's attack in Qatar, Inácio is a second striker/No. 10 who constantly looks to engage the opposing the back line. Technically neat on his first touch, industrious and comfortable receiving between the lines, he often links play before accelerating through gaps with repeated, powerful carries. Across the tournament he recorded 39 progressive runs -- by far the highest figure of any player (the next best managed 25) -- which underlines how often Italy relied on him to break lines and pressure to advance with the ball. While his finishing is tidy rather than spectacular, his quick, low efforts struck early proved to catch goalkeepers unaware. The only blemish came with his red card in the semifinal loss to Austria after already being substituted, a disappointing ending to an otherwise outstanding tournament performance.

Dell | FW | Bahia (BRA) | Brazil

Perhaps not the most naturally talented member of a somewhat underwhelming Brazil side, Dell relies on sharp movement, constant activity around the box, industry and a razor-sharp, efficient finishing technique. In Qatar he found the net five times, mainly thanks to close-range taps-ins from crosses or cut-backs, highlighting his outstanding sense of opportunism. Dell is excellent at pulling away from the markers with short, explosive bursts and reads defensive hesitation and imbalances well. Though not one to repeatedly beat opponent with take-ons, his anticipation, relentless pressing, intensity and box intelligence has drawn reported interest from Manchester City.

Rafael Quintas | DM | Benfica (POR) | Portugal

The architect of the Portugal midfield, Quintas has left a solid mark on the team by setting the tempo and keeping the game fluid as an unusually composed deep-laying midfielder. The Benfica academy player often plays as a lone No.6 as he anchors possession with quick, vertical passes and a reliable first touch that allows Portugal to escape pressure. Out of possession, the Portugal captain reads danger early, blocks passing lanes, relying on positional awareness and body orientation rather than risky tackles. Quintas also contributes well attacking-wise with late supporting runs, smart diagonals to switch play and the occasional disguised pass to find wingers in the half-spaces. Always measured, Quintas is fundamental to Portugal's rhythm.